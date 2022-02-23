Cassius Announces Director Retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassius Ventures Ltd. (NEX: CZ.H) (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Robert Atkinson has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.



Mr. John Thomas, Chairman and CEO of the Company said, “The directors have thoroughly enjoyed Mr. Atkinson's participation as a director of the company. On behalf of the directors of Cassius, I wish him well in his retirement.”

CASSIUS VENTURES LTD. On behalf of the Board of Directors

John A. Thomas P. Eng

Chairman, CEO and President

+1 604 558 1107

