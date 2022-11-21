Cassyni acquires Mora.stream to create the world's largest research seminar platform

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni has acquired Mora.stream on its journey to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars. Mora.stream is a platform for organising research seminars and building academic seminar communities. It is used by researchers around the world to find seminar speakers and participate in seminars with leading experts in their field. Mora.stream's users include researchers at Harvard University, Imperial College London and University of Oxford.

Mora.stream co-founder and CEO Remy Messadene says:

"Seminars have been at the core of some of the most groundbreaking and revolutionary discoveries in the history of mankind but are still geographically constrained despite the advancement of modern technology. Imagine now a world where every great researcher can efficiently interact and collaborate with any academic community in the world, independently of their location or their reach. This mission is what drove us to build Mora.stream."

"Today, we are excited to join forces with Cassyni to empower researchers, speakers, attendees, and seminar organisers with modern technology to facilitate the exchange of ideas and research collaborations. As part of Cassyni our seminar communities will carry on growing and find new members and speakers, host exciting conversations, and much more!"

By combining Mora.stream with Cassyni, an even bigger network of researchers can now run, discover and participate in online and hybrid seminars; a format that has grown significantly in popularity over the past three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Existing seminars hosted on Mora.stream will receive citable DOIs on the Cassyni platform and seminar recordings will be enhanced using Cassyni's next-generation AI research video enrichment technology. Mora.stream's co-founders Remy Messadene and Alain Rossier will continue to advise the Cassyni team, bringing with them their deep knowledge of academic seminars and advanced machine learning technology.

Cassyni co-founder Ben Kaube says:

"We look forward to welcoming the Mora.stream seminar communities to Cassyni and helping them further grow their reach and impact. This combination brings us a step closer towards our mission of facilitating research communication through a thriving ecosystem of millions of online seminars."

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library.

https://cassyni.com

About Mora.stream

Mora.stream (originally agora.stream) launched in 2021 by Remy Messadene and Alain Rossier, PhD students at Imperial and Oxford. At Mora.stream, we believe in an open and fair access to world-class research through the use of hybrid online/physical seminars. By leveraging modern technologies, we have built a free and central repository of communities where new ideas are debated, discovered, and broadcasted to an international audience.

