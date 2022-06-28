U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,615.00
    +194.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,111.50
    +71.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.10
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.99
    +1.42 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.06
    -0.17 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7500
    +0.3040 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,145.99
    -288.80 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.71
    -0.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.48
    +63.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Cassyni launches AI to enable research video workflows

·2 min read

New product - piloted by Springer Nature Mathematics - connects research video into the scholarly knowledge ecosystem and workflows.

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the platform for organising, running and publishing research seminars, is launching a next-generation AI video product to enrich and extract knowledge from thousands of hours of research videos. Cassyni's technology automatically transforms unstructured research videos into structured searchable content with navigable chapters, high-quality transcripts, extracted slides from speaker presentations and resolved references.

Andrew Preston, Cassyni Co-founder said:

"Researcher's don't just read PDFs from start to finish, they jump through sections, search for keywords, follow references, and examine figures. Right now, the only way to consume research video is to watch it linearly from start to finish or seek through randomly to find the right slide.

"Imagine being able to instantly search full-text through every slide and every word of hundreds of thousands of hours of high-quality research video and recorded academic discussions. To be able to go back and immediately find the right slide from the 90 minute seminar you attended. To be able to click on a reference embedded within the video and be linked directly to the publication. Our technology enables all of this, fully integrating video into the academic knowledge ecosystem."

As well as enriching the seminars contained within Cassyni's library, the technology can be applied more widely.

Ben Kaube, Cassyni Co-founder said:

"Many research organisations, institutions and publishers are sitting on a trove of high-quality research videos including seminars and other recorded meetings of tremendous value to the research community. Cassyni's technology makes this content discoverable and automatically links it to the wider literature."

As part of a pilot with Springer Nature Mathematics, Cassyni will be indexing and enriching video content from a range of meetings including B Waves, Logica Universalis and the International Conference on Optimization and Decision Science.

Marc Strauss, Publishing Director at Springer Nature said:

"Cassyni's technology helps us unlock the value contained in existing video content recorded at conferences and other virtual events. Cassyni's indexing, reference extraction and linking makes it much easier and more engaging for researchers to find our content and dive deeper into cutting-edge research topics."

To see the Springer Mathematics and Statistics video collection visit: https://cassyni.com/c/springer-math

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library.

To learn more about Cassyni and its cutting edge technology visit: https://cassyni.com

About Springer Nature

For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassyni-launches-ai-to-enable-research-video-workflows-301575984.html

SOURCE Cassyni

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery rocket crashes into the Moon – and no one (on Earth) is owning up

    A mystery rocket has crashed into the Moon, creating a large double crater, leaving Nasa scientists baffled at who was behind the launch and why its impact was spread over two distinct areas.

  • ULA plans to launch its Atlas V carrying a space sensing mission Thursday

    United Launch Alliance is set to launch its Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission Friday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Mid-Columbia teen is a big sci-fi fan. A NASA internship will bring her closer to the stars

    She and 91 other interns will begin work next month at the University of Texas’ Center for Space Research.

  • At NASA's Lunabotics competition, students design mining robots for the moon

    If this year's Lunabotics competition is any indication, there's a bright future ahead for the surface of the moon — and below it. The NASA-hosted challenge recently saw 39 teams of university students building lunar mining robots, which were tasked with digging up rocks in simulated regolith (the material making up the lunar surface) at a final competitive event. The teams use NASA's systems engineering process to design and build the robots at their home universities before heading to the Center for Space Education (CSE) in Florida, located on NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, for the in situ demonstration of their robots.

  • For International Women in Engineering Day, Keysight Women Engineers Describe Their Early Inspirations

    By Riya Shrivastava

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Defining when human life begins is not a question science can answer – it's a question of politics and ethical values

    Science can observe these various phases of fetal development but cannot determine when human life begins. UrsaHoogle/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states final say over if and when abortions are legal, the political debates over abortion rights will intensify in legislatures and courthouses around the nation. Many of those discussions will hinge on the question of when, exactly, is the beginning of a human life that could – or should – be protected by law. A frien

  • DNA from an ancient grave reveals the Black Death’s patient zero

    A Knight’s Tale is a classic story of medieval adventure following William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) as he attempts to win riches, glory, and honor in a series of jousting tournaments. It’s unclear precisely when the movie takes place, largely because it incorporates elements from several centuries of medieval life. However, the presence of Geoffrey Chaucer and Edward the Black Prince, both of whom were real people, pin it down as sometime in the second half of the 14th century. Among the many cha

  • You Were Probably Taught These 16 Ridiculous Myths As A Kid, But Now It's Time You Learn The Truth

    TIL I can keep cracking my knuckles in peace.View Entire Post ›

  • Arizona scientists dig into soil under wildfire burn scars for clues about ecosystem recovery

    Scientists who study physical characteristics of the land after wildfires, like the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, want to examine a new era of Arizona megafires.

  • Perceptron: Analyzing images in the blink of an eye and tracking the life cycle of snow

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This week in AI, engineers at Penn State announced that they've created a chip that can process and classify nearly two billion images per second. Carnegie Mellon, meanwhile, has signed a $10.5 million U.S. Army contract to expand its use of AI in predictive maintenance.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • US Pending Home Sales Edge Higher But Still Reel From Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May for the first time in seven months, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New E

  • M&A drivers tap the brakes on private deals as economy flashes yellow

    Broker at firm sees more caution as private market investments cooled in May, but interest remains robust for data centers.

  • Higher oil prices help Angola pay off debts to Chinese banks

    A surge in crude oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hurting many economies around the world, but high prices are helping Angola, the second-largest oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, pay off debts to Chinese lenders. Angola's oil revenue rose from US$1.4 billion in April to US$2.1 billion in May, according to data from the country's finance ministry. Brent crude was trading at US$113.12 a barrel on Friday, up more than 48 per cent since the start of this year. Data from Ang

  • Are Markets Right To Dismiss Russia's Default?

    Russia defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, a technical breach brought about by historic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s war-making machine. Equity indexes turned lower in afternoon trade following last week’s big rally but have basically shrugged off this development. Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, joins Real Vison’s Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about broader implications of Russia’s default on the global bond and energy markets. Boockvar and Larsen also discuss recent economic data and when we might expect to start seeing negative monthly prints in key indicators such as durable goods orders and retail sales. We also hear from Francis Gannon about why it may take a while for a market bottom to form. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3yns8V6. Watch the full interview featuring Francis Gannon here: ttps://rvtv.io/3QUWOnV.

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.