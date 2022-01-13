U.S. markets closed

Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Size to Increase by USD 614.23 Mn | APAC to occupy 43% global market share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Acrylic Sheets Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's offering. The growth of the construction and automotive industries is creating significant opportunities for market players. In addition, the restoration of the supply of raw materials and reopening of manufacturing units post-pandemic has been opening new growth opportunities. Besides, vendors are also adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Cast Acrylic Sheets Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cast Acrylic Sheets Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the cast acrylic sheets market to grow by USD 614.23 million between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period.

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cast acrylic sheets from the automotive industry, increasing demand for cell cast acrylic sheets and high production in the US, and the superior properties of cast acrylic sheets. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and the availability of low-cost substitutes might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The cast acrylic sheets market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3A Composites Holding AG, Aristech Surfaces LLC, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Gevacril, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Pyrasied Xtreme Acrylic, and Spartech.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into sanitary ware, automotive and transportation, signage and display, and architecture and interior design. The sanitary ware segment accounted for maximum growth in 2020. The increased use of cast acrylic sheets in sanitary ware such as faucets, bath fittings, bathtubs, and washtubs is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of cast acrylic sheets in various designs, colors, and patterns is increasing their application in sanitary wares.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The increasing use of signage by healthcare, restaurant, and retail industries is driving the growth of the cast acrylic sheets market in North America. In addition, the strong demand from the automotive, building, and construction sectors is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports:

Acrolein Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 614.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3A Composites Holding AG, Aristech Surfaces LLC, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Gevacril, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Pyrasied Xtreme Acrylic, and Spartech

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cast-acrylic-sheets-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-614-23-mn--apac-to-occupy-43-global-market-share--technavio-301458212.html

SOURCE Technavio

