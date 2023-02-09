U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

CAST IRON MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW SALES AND MARKETING LEADERSHIP

·2 min read

New Hires and Promotions Support National Footprint

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Iron Media, a premier sports media and marketing solutions company, today announced new hires and promotions in support of the expansion of their sales and marketing operations.

Cast Iron Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cast Iron Media)
Cast Iron Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cast Iron Media)

Andrew Barnet has been hired to lead the company's West Coast Sales efforts. Barnet joins Cast Iron following successful chapters leading teams at Ampersand and NBCUniversal. Barnet will serve as Senior Vice President, West Coast Sales and focus on expanding Cast Iron's Connected TV and In-Venue media business across the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Andy to the Cast Iron Media team," said Kent Heyman, Chief Executive Officer. "The expansion of our presence in the West Coast region is a key strategic focus for us, and Andy's talent and vast experience will be instrumental in our success."

Cast Iron has also promoted Robert Bianchine and Paul South to Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales and Senior Vice President, Midwest Sales, respectively.

Bianchine's new responsibilities will include managing and strengthening the company's existing New York-based sales operations, while South has begun building the Chicago-based Midwest team, starting with the hiring of sports media sales executive Ryan Rabe. Rabe brings nearly 20 years of experience selling media in Chicago, most recently having spent 10 years with Comcast Cable's advertising-sales-arm Effectv.

"Both Rob and Paul have demonstrated a deep understanding of the value of our assets in the marketplace, and have exemplified the team-first approach that continues to drive our growth," explained Alan Straub, Executive Vice President, Media Sales. "For those reasons and many more, we are excited to launch this new leadership structure."

The company has also promoted Ashley Shea to the role of Vice President, Account Management and Marketing. Shea's leadership will continue to be vital to Cast Iron's growth, and her expanded responsibilities will include oversight of account management across all three regions.

About Cast Iron Media

Cast Iron Media is a premier live sports media company empowering marketers and brands to reach fans where they are. SportStream Live™, the company's Connected TV media-buying-platform, gives advertisers access to live MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games. CrowdConnect Live™ provides curated experiential marketing programs and national branding campaigns across all of sports and entertainment.

Media Contact: comms@castiron.media
Visit: www.castiron.media.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cast-iron-media-announces-new-sales-and-marketing-leadership-301743270.html

SOURCE Cast Iron Media

