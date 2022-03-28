Cast Polymer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn | 44% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The cast polymer market is the rising population in urban regions are some of the key market drivers. By 2045, the urban population will have increased to 6 billion people, a 1.5-fold increase. Governments must act quickly to plan for growth and provide basic services, infrastructure, and affordable housing to the rapidly expanding population. With cities accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, well-managed urbanization may help drive long-term growth by allowing for higher productivity and the introduction of new ideas.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as threats from substitutes such as concrete will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

Cast polymers are increasingly being employed in remodeling and construction projects since they are available in a variety of colors, shapes, textures, and kinds at affordable prices. In addition, the building industry's robust growth in the non-residential sector boosts demand for cast plastics. During the projection period, rapid urbanization is expected to enhance demand for new infrastructure and non-residential building construction.

Vendor Insights

The Cast Polymer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Plastics Inc.

Brenton Spa

Complete Home Concepts

Construction Resources

CORITEC NET IKE

Cultured Marble Products

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastern Surfaces

Goodway Industries

J M Huber Corp.

Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd.

Marble Works of San Diego

Multi-Tech Products

Neonnex Products Ltd.

POWELL and BONNEL

PRECISION MARBLE

R and D Marble Inc.

Stylam

The RJ Marshall Co.

VIRGINIA MARBLE

Customize Your Report

