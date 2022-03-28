U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -16.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,645.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,685.50
    -70.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.00
    -8.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    -4.06 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    -15.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0055 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1470
    +1.0870 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,133.61
    +2,447.64 (+5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.01
    +70.48 (+6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,992.40
    -157.44 (-0.56%)
     

Cast Polymer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn | 44% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the Cast Polymer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.90 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The cast polymer market is the rising population in urban regions are some of the key market drivers. By 2045, the urban population will have increased to 6 billion people, a 1.5-fold increase. Governments must act quickly to plan for growth and provide basic services, infrastructure, and affordable housing to the rapidly expanding population. With cities accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, well-managed urbanization may help drive long-term growth by allowing for higher productivity and the introduction of new ideas.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as threats from substitutes such as concrete will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Key Segment Analysis

Cast polymers are increasingly being employed in remodeling and construction projects since they are available in a variety of colors, shapes, textures, and kinds at affordable prices. In addition, the building industry's robust growth in the non-residential sector boosts demand for cast plastics. During the projection period, rapid urbanization is expected to enhance demand for new infrastructure and non-residential building construction.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Cast Polymer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Advanced Plastics Inc.

  • Brenton Spa

  • Complete Home Concepts

  • Construction Resources

  • CORITEC NET IKE

  • Cultured Marble Products

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Eastern Surfaces

  • Goodway Industries

  • J M Huber Corp.

  • Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Marble Works of San Diego

  • Multi-Tech Products

  • Neonnex Products Ltd.

  • POWELL and BONNEL

  • PRECISION MARBLE

  • R and D Marble Inc.

  • Stylam

  • The RJ Marshall Co.

  • VIRGINIA MARBLE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Paint Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cast Polymer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advanced Plastics Inc., Brenton Spa, Complete Home Concepts, Construction Resources, CORITEC NET IKE, Cultured Marble Products, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastern Surfaces, Goodway Industries, J M Huber Corp., Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd., Marble Works of San Diego, Multi-Tech Products, Neonnex Products Ltd., POWELL and BONNEL, PRECISION MARBLE, R and D Marble Inc., Stylam, The RJ Marshall Co., and VIRGINIA MARBLE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Plastics Inc.

  • 10.4 Brenton Spa

  • 10.5 Complete Home Concepts

  • 10.6 CORITEC NET IKE

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Goodway Industries

  • 10.9 POWELL and BONNEL

  • 10.10 R and D Marble Inc.

  • 10.11 The RJ Marshall Co.

  • 10.12 VIRGINIA MARBLE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cast-polymer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-90-bn--44-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301510841.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • Oil falls as Shanghai lockdown boosts fears over weaker demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $3 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after its financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown on Monday to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $109.30 a barrel, and were down $3.28, or 2.9%, at $110.62.

  • Oil Falls as China’s Virus Flare-Up Worsens, Yemeni Rebels Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, while rebels in Yemen announced a temporary pause in hostilities against Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Ind

  • Analyst Report: Snap Inc.

    Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 319 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising with 72% coming from North America, mainly the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

  • Uber gets green light to operate in London for two-and-a-half years

    Uber has won over London regulators after years of conflict, securing a two-and-a-half year licence to operate in the capital.

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Revenues

    Celebrations may be in order for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRNS ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • How Ukraine war left China's 'Nickel King' on hook for billions

    The play by Xiang Guangda, China's "Nickel King", was to use his influential market position to short the metal, wait for the price to drop, then soak up the rewards when the value bounced back.

  • Some Credit Suisse shareholders don't want to absolve executives of Greensill losses - FT

    Some shareholders in Credit Suisse do not want the bank to hold a vote in the annual meeting on absolving senior executives from losses racked up in the Greensill affair, The Financial Times reported on Sunday. Investors have also raised concerns with new Chair Axel Lehmann over the bank's decision not to publish a report into the lender's failings around the collapse of Greensill last year, the paper said. Credit Suisse racked up a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss as a result of the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and a $5.5 billion hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos.

  • Can Crypto Miners Make the World Greener?

    As they decarbonize, crypto companies might help push energy producers to build more renewable power sources.

  • From GM to Powerade, Brands Pitch Mental Health

    More consumer brands including car companies and meal-kit makers are featuring mental wellness in their marketing. As the issue is increasingly destigmatized, companies see an opportunity to connect with consumers.

  • Spotlight of shame on companies sticking with Russia

    American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia despite its war against neighboring Ukraine.

  • Russia Could Nationalize Automaker Assets as Ukraine Invasion Continues, and VW ID.5 Launch Delayed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine created problems for the auto industry supply chain, including delay of the new VW EV because wiring harnesses are made in Ukraine.

  • Freelancer marketplace Malt acquires consulting marketplace Comatch

    French startup Malt is acquiring Comatch, a competing marketplace focused on consultants and industry experts. Comatch originally started in Germany, which means that Malt is also doubling down on the German market with this acquisition. Malt started as a marketplace that matches freelance developers, designers and other technical workers with companies looking for talent.