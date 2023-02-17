Cast Removal Devices Market Worth US$ 268.69 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cast Removal Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 268.69 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Casts are supportive devices, keeping the bone in the proper position for a time, thereby accelerating the healing process of broken bones. The cast devices, particularly the casting saw blades, are composed of a variety of materials, including iron nitride, stainless steel, and titanium nitride. These devices are safe and do not cause any wounds or damage to the patient's skin upon contact. Cast removal tools have exceptional longevity, good cutting performance, and are simple to use.
Market Drivers
During the forecast period, the global cast removal devices market is expected to rise slowly and steadily. Rising roadside accidents, resulting in non-fatal injuries, are positively influencing the growth of the global cast removal devices market demand. The key reasons driving the growth of the cast removal equipment market are the increased requirement for casting and rising incidences of fractures and osteoporosis. Additionally, the growing number of orthopedic hospitals due to the continually increasing number of fractures aids in the growth of the cast removal devices market. The increased knowledge about bone-related disorders, such as bone cancer, bone density, bone infections, osteonecrosis, and osteoporosis propels the market growth. Furthermore, expanding research efforts with the continual launch of innovative products as a result of continuing studies on the evolution of technologies significantly impact the global cast removal device market.
The global cast removal devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Saw Type, Application, End-user, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’
The applications in the global cast removal devices market have been classified into the:
Plaster Of Paris (POP) Cast Removal
Fiberglass Casting Tape Cast Removal
Fiberglass casting tape removal segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. Fiberglass casts have gained a good amount of popularity as an alternative to traditional Plaster of Paris casts, due to the increased preference among patients and healthcare practitioners. Fiberglass casts are commonly used in post-operative recovery, rejoining shattered bones, and other conditions that need immobilization. The major benefit of fiberglass casts, such as their lightweight and ease of application, is projected to drive demand for fiberglass casts throughout the projection period.
At the same time, POP cast removal is predicted to expand slowly throughout the projection timeframe of 2022 to 2030. The consistent expansion of this market may be ascribed to many benefits given by this type of material, including cost-effectiveness, wide availability, simplicity of molding techniques, and strength in the casting process. Furthermore, it is permeable to both radiography and air, letting the skin breathe after casting. As a result, these variables are to blame for the sluggish expansion of the POP category, boosting the total market growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
The global cast removal devices market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America is the largest shareholder in the global market for cast removal equipment. The quick expansion of this region's cast removal equipment market may be ascribed mostly to local manufacturers and a high incidence of traffic injuries. Furthermore, a large population base for the elderly and a significant population for osteoporosis diseases contribute to market growth in this region.
Additionally, Europe holds the second-largest share of the global cast removal market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and a considerably high geriatric population. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for cast removal devices, ascribed to trends such as a large patient population, increasing osteoporosis incidences, and a rapidly growing elderly population. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of enhanced healthcare facilities & services with a developing healthcare system also drives the overall growth of the cast removal devices market in the Asia Pacific region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the cast removal devices market are:
Essity AB
Treu-Instrumente GmbH
Oscimed SA
Prime Medical Inc.
De Soutter Medical Limited
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Stryker Corporation
Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.
HEBUmedical GmbH
Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
Medezine Ltd.
McArthur Medical Sales Inc.
