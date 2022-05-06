Cast Saw Devices Market Segmentation by Type and Geography| 31% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cast Saw Devices Market in the health care equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 30.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.04%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cast Saw Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to the rise in road accidents, and the rise in healthcare expenditures will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

The electric saw segment will gain considerable market share in cast saw devices. Electric cast saw devices, unlike battery-operated electric cast saw devices, which are portable, require the main power supply. They are simple to use because of their hexagonal blade attachment system. In the coming years, this will be the driving force behind the segment's expansion.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alpha Biomedix

Ermis MedTech GmbH

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Four Bhai Udyog.

Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

HEBU medical GmbH

Informa Plc

JaincoLab

Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd.

McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

Medezine

ORTHOPROMED INC.

Oscimed SA

Prime Medical Inc.

RIMEC S.R.L

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cast saw devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cast saw devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cast saw devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cast saw devices market vendors

Cast Saw Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 30.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alpha Biomedix, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Four Bhai Udyog., Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Informa Plc, JaincoLab, Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd., McArthur Medical Sales Inc., Medezine, ORTHOPROMED INC., Oscimed SA, Prime Medical Inc., RIMEC S.R.L, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Surtex Instruments Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Electric saw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ermis MedTech GmbH

10.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

10.5 Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

10.6 HEBU medical GmbH

10.7 McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

10.8 Medezine

10.9 Oscimed SA

10.10 RIMEC S.R.L

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

