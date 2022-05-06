U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

Cast Saw Devices Market Segmentation by Type and Geography| 31% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cast Saw Devices Market in the health care equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 30.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.04%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to the rise in road accidents, and the rise in healthcare expenditures will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The electric saw segment will gain considerable market share in cast saw devices. Electric cast saw devices, unlike battery-operated electric cast saw devices, which are portable, require the main power supply. They are simple to use because of their hexagonal blade attachment system. In the coming years, this will be the driving force behind the segment's expansion.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions:

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alpha Biomedix

  • Ermis MedTech GmbH

  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • Four Bhai Udyog.

  • Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

  • HEBU medical GmbH

  • Informa Plc

  • JaincoLab

  • Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd.

  • McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

  • Medezine

  • ORTHOPROMED INC.

  • Oscimed SA

  • Prime Medical Inc.

  • RIMEC S.R.L

  • Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

The report also covers the following areas:

The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The high prevalence of osteoporosis will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulatory framework and product recalls will hamper the market growth.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cast saw devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cast saw devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cast saw devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cast saw devices market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.

Related Reports:

Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Medical Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cast Saw Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 30.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alpha Biomedix, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Four Bhai Udyog., Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Informa Plc, JaincoLab, Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd., McArthur Medical Sales Inc., Medezine, ORTHOPROMED INC., Oscimed SA, Prime Medical Inc., RIMEC S.R.L, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Electric saw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ermis MedTech GmbH

  • 10.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • 10.5 Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 HEBU medical GmbH

  • 10.7 McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

  • 10.8 Medezine

  • 10.9 Oscimed SA

  • 10.10 RIMEC S.R.L

  • 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cast-saw-devices-market-segmentation-by-type-and-geography-31-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-americatechnavio-301540708.html

SOURCE Technavio

