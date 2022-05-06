Cast Saw Devices Market Segmentation by Type and Geography| 31% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cast Saw Devices Market in the health care equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 30.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.04%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to the rise in road accidents, and the rise in healthcare expenditures will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
The electric saw segment will gain considerable market share in cast saw devices. Electric cast saw devices, unlike battery-operated electric cast saw devices, which are portable, require the main power supply. They are simple to use because of their hexagonal blade attachment system. In the coming years, this will be the driving force behind the segment's expansion.
Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Alpha Biomedix
Ermis MedTech GmbH
Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
Four Bhai Udyog.
Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.
HEBU medical GmbH
Informa Plc
JaincoLab
Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd.
McArthur Medical Sales Inc.
Medezine
ORTHOPROMED INC.
Oscimed SA
Prime Medical Inc.
RIMEC S.R.L
Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
Smith and Nephew plc
Stryker Corp.
Surtex Instruments Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The high prevalence of osteoporosis will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulatory framework and product recalls will hamper the market growth.
Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist cast saw devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cast saw devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cast saw devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cast saw devices market vendors
Cast Saw Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 30.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alpha Biomedix, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Four Bhai Udyog., Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Informa Plc, JaincoLab, Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd., McArthur Medical Sales Inc., Medezine, ORTHOPROMED INC., Oscimed SA, Prime Medical Inc., RIMEC S.R.L, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Surtex Instruments Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
