CAST YOUR VOTE: TOP 25 CANADIAN IMMIGRANT AWARDS 2022

It's Canada's turn to choose our nation's most inspiring immigrants

2022 Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards (CNW Group/Canadian Immigrant Magazine)

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Union is proud to present the 14th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards — and it's time to vote! Canadian Immigrant Magazine has opened the national online voting portal and is inviting all Canadians to vote for their favourites among the shortlist of 75 finalists at: canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

This coveted award recognizes and celebrates the untold stories of Canadian immigrants who have made a significant contribution to Canada, in a variety of professions and from coast to coast. Returning in 2022 are special honours for a standout Youth and Entrepreneur, to be chosen among the Top 25.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program, also sponsored this year by COSTI Immigrant Services, has been the leader in highlighting inspiring stories of immigrants in Canada, and honouring them with the only national award celebrating immigrant success.

This year's Top 25 will join an inspiring group of past winners who are examples of true nation builders — from entrepreneurs and artists, to academics and community volunteers, to philanthropists and visionaries. Their motivations, circumstances and timing for coming to Canada have been as varied as their backgrounds. Some fled strife in their home countries, while others chose to gain higher education; some arrived as children, while others arrived as adults with dreams of a better life for their own kids. Nonetheless, they have all shared a common theme: rising above challenges in their immigration journeys to make Canada a better place for all.

We see these enduring themes reflected among this year's Top 75 finalists, who were chosen among hundreds of nominations by a judging panel composed of past winners.

"Canada is a global leader in diversity and immigration, and this awards program honours that while celebrating the important contributions that newcomers to Canada make," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher of Canadian Immigrant. "These 75 finalists are all amazing new Canadians, who represent diverse ethnic communities, cities and industries, and who have each made Canada better by adopting this country as their own."

Story continues

"Western Union is thrilled to celebrate immigrants across Canada and shine a light on their impact in building local communities," says Mitchell Steiman, Digital Growth Leader. "Their resilience and generosity to send support to loved ones back home — is truly an inspiration. Western Union is committed to serving the needs of immigrants in Canada, from sending money online with our app or website, to sending money from a retail location. Together with immigrants, we send so much more than money."

"The awards showcase the important role immigrants play in building our country. They spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in Canada. COSTI is proud to support this national awards program once again this year, as we work together to build a stronger Canada for everyone, said Mario J. Calla, Executive Director."

Time to vote!

The public can now vote for up to three of their favourite finalists online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until June 10, 2022.

The award winners will be announced in July on www.canadianimmigrant.ca, and in the summer issue of Canadian Immigrant magazine.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 200,000 readers each month in print and digital, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 75 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, save.ca and localwork.ca. Learn more at canadianimmigrant.ca.

About Western Union

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

About Costi

Established almost 70 years ago, COSTI aspires to empower newcomers who come to our country from all over the world, to succeed and achieve their full potential in their new home, Canada. "Our holistic approach to services encourages newcomers to dream beyond their immediate needs and achieve their dreams, for both their children and themselves, says Mario J. Calla, Executive Director. "COSTI is proud to be a partner of the 2021 Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards and to celebrate the achievements and success of newcomers who are the fabric of our country. In working together, we are building opportunities for Canada's ongoing and future success today!"

SOURCE Canadian Immigrant Magazine

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c9779.html