CASTELLO® Cheese Challenges Food Truck Entrepreneurs to 'Hype The Havarti' for a Chance to Win $20,000

3 min read

Top ten creative food truck recipe submissions featuring CASTELLO® Creamy Havarti Cheese will go head-to-head for the Grand Prize

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASTELLO®, the makers of irresistibly creamy and authentically Danish Havarti cheese, is giving food truck owners the opportunity to bring home some serious "cheese" with the first-ever "Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge!" Now through June 4, Castello is inviting food truck owners from across the country to submit their most creative and crave-worthy recipes featuring Castello Creamy Havarti cheese at www.HypeTheHavarti.com for a chance to be selected as one of ten finalists.

Castello logo (PRNewsfoto/CASTELLO)
Castello logo (PRNewsfoto/CASTELLO)

In addition to creating a unique recipe, entrants will also share how they'll "Hype the Havarti" and encourage their fans and communities to test out their new Castello Creamy Havarti cheese menu item. The top ten finalists will be determined based on recipe creativity, consumer appeal and their "Hype the Havarti" ideas. From July 21 – 31, fans will help us determine the Winner by casting votes and engaging with their favorite trucks on social media. $20,000 plus a year's supply of CASTELLO® Creamy Havarti will be awarded to the Winner and one runner-up will also receive a year's supply of CASTELLO® Creamy Havarti cheese!

"We are super excited to kick off this nationwide challenge that will help showcase the endless possibilities that come with Castello Creamy Havarti's creamy, buttery flavor and luxurious meltability," said Kevin Rider, Castello Brand Manager. "Our Creamy Havarti cheese is not only sure to be a family favorite with its versality and approachability, but is also perfect for elevating any recipe – from over-the-top grilled cheese to mouthwatering mac and cheese – and we couldn't think of a more creative group to help get consumers 'hyped' about trying our Havarti cheese!"

Castello is tapping into Roaming Hunger's network of nearly 19,000 food trucks to encourage entries in the challenge. Alyssa Mason, Director of Accounts at RMNG, The Experiential Agency at Roaming Hunger, added, "As experts in the food truck arena, we know first-hand how popular cheese-based recipes are with consumers across the country. We are thrilled to be working with Castello to bring even more unique menu items to the food truck landscape."

The top ten food truck finalists will be announced on or around June 15, giving fans the chance to cast their vote or share #HypetheHavarti on social from July 21 - 31 in support of their favorite recipe. Food truck owners from across the country are encouraged to enter. For Official Rules and to enter the Hype The Havarti Food Truck Challenge, please visit www.HypeTheHavarti.com. For more information and delicious recipes, visit www.CASTELLOCheese.com.

About CASTELLO Cheese
Part of the Arla family, the CASTELLO brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence. Since being founded in 1893 by Danish master cheese-maker Rasmus Tholstup, CASTELLO cheeses have brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the art of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and uniquely crafted cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti, Aged Havarti, Gouda, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and more. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com.

Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge
Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castello-cheese-challenges-food-truck-entrepreneurs-to-hype-the-havarti-for-a-chance-to-win-20-000--301550335.html

SOURCE Castello

