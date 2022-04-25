Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. Hires David T. Bell as Chief Financial Officer

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the hiring of Mr. David T. Bell, CPA, as its Chief Financial Officer - http://castellumus.com/.

POTOMAC, Md., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the hiring of Mr. David T. Bell, CPA, as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bell will report to CEO Mark Fuller and lead the Company’s finance and accounting team responsible for handling public financial disclosure, audits, tax, and other finance functions.



Mr. Bell comes to Castellum after a distinguished 28-year career in public accounting with both Deloitte and Arthur Andersen, including 14 years as an audit partner with Deloitte. While at Deloitte, he was the lead client service partner for defense and technology companies, served in Deloitte’s national office as its chief of staff and an accounting consultation partner, and had exposure to and provided advice on best practices across many different companies.

Mark Fuller , Castellum, Inc.’s President and CEO, states, “David is a perfect fit for Castellum and our senior leadership team. He fills our need for someone with deep technical accounting expertise, seasoned leadership and management skills, and creativity as a business thinker. David’s knowledge of accounting and governance best practices will serve us well as we move to up-list Castellum to a stock exchange over the next few months and for years to come. We welcome him and look forward to working with him.”

David Bell, Chief Financial Officer, states, “Castellum’s remarkable historical growth, its prospects for continued future growth, and its mission-oriented business in defending our country are some of the many reasons I joined the team. Also, working with excellent people, including Mark, the Board of Directors, our corporate controller Amanda Douglas, and other key executives, attracted me to join Castellum. I look forward to working with the entire team, assisting with the up-listing process , and then helping build Castellum into an even larger and more successful Company in the future.”

Story continues

About Castellum, Inc.:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. The Company recently announced that with the closing of its latest acquisition, it is now at more than a $43 million annual revenue run-rate - https://castellumus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning the Company’s future events or future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Fuller, CEO

info@castellumus.com

(301) 961-4895

https://castellumus.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919108c7-763c-4bd6-8f07-1d7ce4e2d074



