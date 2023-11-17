Castings' (LON:CGS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Castings P.L.C.'s (LON:CGS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.0413 on 4th of January. This takes the annual payment to 4.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Castings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Castings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 88% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Castings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.123 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.174. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Castings Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Castings has grown earnings per share at 9.9% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Castings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Castings management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

