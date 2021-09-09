U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

castLabs announces API Integration with the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API version 2.0 for live media workflows

·3 min read

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, today announced that it has successfully completed validation testing and supports version 2.0 of the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API in its leading digital rights management (DRM) licensing solution – DRMtoday.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) developed the SPEKE API in 2018 as an open API specification to democratize the way Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems integrate with encryptors, including encoders, transcoders, and origin servers. SPEKE allows content owners and distributors to use any SPEKE-enabled key server with any SPEKE-enabled encryptor in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure by standardizing the method of key exchange between the key server and encryptor.

SPEKE version 2.0 aligns with the DASH Industry Forum's Content Protection Information Exchange (CPIX) specification version 2.3 to expand interoperability to include support for multiple encryption keys to increase security by allowing encryption of separate audio and video tracks, or separate video tracks based on different resolution, framerate, or High Dynamic Range (HDR) characteristics. In video and audio processing and delivery workflows, encryptors obtain encryption keys from DRM platforms, encrypt audio and/or video tracks, and prepare them for distribution to a wide range of audio and video players on mobile devices, game consoles, smart TVs, and streaming devices. SPEKE v2 adds forward compatibility with future versions of the CPIX specification, allowing content owners to benefit from the upcoming CPIX innovations.

DRMtoday allows end customers to reliably enjoy protected video, all while being safely secured along the delivery chain. castLabs's flexible and global DRM solution offers a complete set of features built on AWS, and a user-friendly interface, with support from a professional services team. The main features include multi-DRM for WisePlay, Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay Streaming DRM systems, concurrent stream limiting, geoblocking, device capability awareness, Widevine CAS for PayTV set-top box services, and more. On top of automatic AWS scaling mechanisms, DRMtoday has built-in logic to allow thousands of license deliveries a second during peak times and millions of requests every day to be served without delays. castLabs also utilizes servers near their customers to minimize license delivery time so that the audience can enjoy content sooner.

Content owners and distributors can use DRMtoday with AWS Elemental MediaPackage to reliably prepare and protect live and on-demand video for delivery over the Internet.

Read more about SPEKE version 2.0 on the AWS Media Blog.

Try DRMtoday with a free trial or learn more about it, and other castLabs' solutions including PRESTOplay player SDKs and Video Toolkit at castLabs.com.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium movie, TV, and audio distribution. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday DRM and CAS licensing, PRESTOplay cross-platform player SDKs, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, Widevine certification, and expert technical consulting.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlabs-announces-api-integration-with-the-secure-packager-and-encoder-key-exchange-speke-api-version-2-0-for-live-media-workflows-301372192.html

SOURCE castLabs GmbH

