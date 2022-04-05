U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -1.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5450
    +0.7730 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,913.86
    -549.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Castle Automotive Group Launches CastleCars.com

Castle Automotive Group
·2 min read

Castle Cars

Castle Cars
Castle Cars

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Automotive Group, a Northwest Indiana and Northwest Illinois family-owned automotive group, just announced its launch of CastleCars.com. Castle Cars is a new platform and a one-stop shop for users to buy, sell, custom order, or schedule service on their vehicle for multiple brands in one area. This new implementation is the next step in positioning the automotive group in a more progressive and innovative way to make the online shopping experience seamless.

This scalable online car-buying platform enables automation for consumers looking to:

  • Receive personalized payment options based on consumer credit profiles.

  • Select payment options and auto loans based on the credit profile.

  • Determine trade-in value.

  • Receive instant approval for financing.

  • Complete and sign paperwork online.

  • Make any required online payment.

  • Choose between delivery directly to consumer-preferred locations or at any convenient dealership locations.

"Our new strategy to modernize the shopping experience is another method that will drive the Castle Automotive Group as an industry leader in automotive technology while also providing the customer service experience customers are looking for," said CEO Joe Castle.

Drivers looking to own a new vehicle will be able to visit the Castle Cars website for a unique online car buying experience - choosing from 1,000's of vehicles, home delivery, in-store delivery, and more.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG)

Castle Automotive Group (CAG) currently owns 10 dealership locations throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair, and maintenance programs, and OEM parts. Castle Automotive Group will continue to invest in top markets through various programs such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct To Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com.

Press Contact:

digital@zfmarketing.com

Related Images






Image 1: Castle Cars


Castle Cars Website



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Just Sank Markets. Here’s Why.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Falling Today

    In addition to general downward pressure on tech stocks today, there's one major news item that is pushing Block lower, and it's a phrase that investors never want to hear -- a data breach. Specifically, Block reported that a former employee downloaded reports from the Cash App after being terminated and that the reports contained information about its customers. First off, it's important to take this data breach with a big grain of salt.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Nasdaq drops 2.3% as stocks end sharply lower after remarks by Fed's Brainard

    Stocks fell sharply Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way among major indexes after remarks by Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard sparked a jump in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 280 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,642, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 dropped 57 points, or 1.3%, o finish near 4,525. The Nasdaq gave up around 328 points, or 2.3%, finishing near 14,204. Brainard, in a speech, said the Fed will "continue t

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Why Tesla Stock Braked Hard Today

    Fresh off of a "deliveries miss" over the weekend, shares of electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell Tuesday, trading down by 4.3% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. It's hard to say, though, whether that sell-off was related to Tesla delivering 7,000 fewer vehicles in the first quarter than it had forecast -- especially given that the stock actually went up Monday, the first trading day after that news broke. Thing 1: You're probably aware that Tesla's Chinese rival Nio (NYSE: NIO) has a novel solution to the problem of electric car "range anxiety."

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why SoFi Stock Fell 17% in March

    Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) dropped 17.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A strong earnings report wasn't enough to overcome the sell-off that hit growth stocks and bank stocks. Its losses were lower than expected by Wall Street, and SoFi's projections for the full year 2022 indicate that it expects to maintain this momentum.