Castle Automotive Group Promotes Jim McLaughlin to Vice President of Fixed Operations

Castle Automotive Group
·3 min read

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Automotive Group (CAG), a growing automotive retailer with corporate headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, announced today that effective immediately, Jim McLaughlin has been promoted to Vice President of Fixed Operations.

This promotion comes as a part of the organization's executive leadership strategy to strengthen its infrastructure and to further accelerate Castle's growth, innovation and scalability. McLaughlin's leadership, dedication to employee development and process implementation to better the customer experience have earned him this new role.

"Our company has grown at a rapid speed over the last few years, and in order to stay competitive as well as deliver results and great customer experience, we have to grow our people internally first. It is no secret that Fixed Operations in most stores get the least amount of resources and infrastructure, yet it has tremendous potential for growth and impact on our store's profitability. From the day that Jim started with me, I knew that he was young, hungry and had a vision for Service and Parts operations that fit mine. I am excited for this opportunity to support our stores' fixed ops teams at a whole new level and for Jim and his Directors team-Hayley Navarro and Dave Vargocko-to all continue to grow their careers with CAG," says Joe Castle, CEO.

Jim is a well-known expert in his field with over 22 years of robust automotive Fixed Operations experience in multiple OEM's-from domestic to import and high-line luxury brands. His standards for customer experience, revenue growth and department productivity and profitability made it possible for Jim to grow his career so rapidly. His leadership skills range from developing and mentoring employees and streamlining processes to identifying and executing revenue growth potential. Technology has been a cornerstone in the overall strategy of Jim's success, enabling him to provide guests with a better overall experience which leads to increased retention and overall brand loyalty. He will be crucial as CAG continues to expand its dealership footprint by modernizing the Service and Parts Departments.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG): Castle Automotive Group (CAG) is a growth company powered by people and innovation and currently owns nine dealership locations with 14 new car franchises throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Just recently launched CastleCars.com, their direct-to-consumer buying experience, where users can search for, purchase and sell motorized vehicles.

Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OE parts. CAG continues to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs that are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions and simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com.

Press Contact: digital@zfmarketing.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


