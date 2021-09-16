U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Castle Brands Assumes Responsibility for Irish Distillers' Method and Madness Irish Whiskeys in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Brands, the Pernod Ricard owned marketer of premium and super-premium beverage alcohol brands, will assume responsibility for Irish Distillers' experimental, super-premium Method and Madness Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. effective Oct. 1, 2021.

Castle Brands (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA)
Castle Brands (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA)

Nick Papanicolaou, CEO of Castle Brands, said the explosive popularity of Irish Whiskey in the U.S. has led to increased consumer demand for new offerings, and Method and Madness has shown great potential that will be enhanced by Castle Brands' entrepreneurial approach. "Castle Brands is all about providing a customized marketing approach for promising brands by giving them the focus needed to build impactful activation plans that create long term value," he said. Papanicolaou added that Method & Madness will nicely complement Castle Brands' existing portfolio, which includes Goslings Rum, Ginger Beer and RTD products, as well as Ramazzotti, Our/New York Vodka and Our/Los Angeles Vodka.

Simon Fay, Director of Business Acceleration of the Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers brand company, said Castle Brands' local brand building expertise and energy will help build awareness and trial for Method and Madness with a new generation of U.S. whiskey drinkers. "Method and Madness seeks to push the boundaries of the Irish whiskey category, and Castle Brands will help accelerate our journey, to the benefit of our consumers and customers," he said.

Taking inspiration from the famous Shakespearean quote, 'Though this be madness, yet there is method in 't'', Method and Madness is designed to reflect a next generation Irish spirit brand with a measure of curiosity and intrigue (MADNESS), while honoring the tradition and expertise grounded in the generations of expertise at the Midleton Distillery (METHOD).

The Method and Madness range currently available in the U.S. includes three Irish Whiskeys, each with its own twist; a Single Grain Irish Whiskey Finished in Virgin Spanish Oak; a Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Finished in French Chestnut; and a Single Malt Irish Whiskey enhanced with French Limousin Oak.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Dark 'n Stormy® RTD, as well as Ramazotti®, Our/New York Vodka and Our/Los Angeles Vodka. The company was acquired in 2019 by Austin Nichols & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A. Additional information concerning Castle Brands is available on the Company's website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

About Irish Distillers

Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers is Ireland's leading supplier of spirits and wines and producer of some of the world's most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys. Led by Jameson Irish whiskey, the world's best-selling Irish whiskey, Irish Distillers' brands are driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey and are exported to more than 130 markets. At the core of everything done by Irish Distillers is a passion for its craft, a commitment to sustainability and an ambition to create drinks that can be enjoyed the world over. Irish Distillers employs more than 600 people across its operations in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralized organization empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices. For further information, please visit http://www.pernod-ricard.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-brands-assumes-responsibility-for-irish-distillers-method-and-madness-irish-whiskeys-in-the-us-301378789.html

SOURCE Castle Brands

