How the New Castle County's planning process could affect Incyte's office project

A proposed New Castle County ordinance would affect what can be built on more than 80 properties, impacting multiple development projects seeking approval.

One property included in the proposal that has attracted the most attention is the 30-acre parcel where Incyte, the Alapocas pharmaceutical maker, has proposed a five-story office building to complete its Augustine Cut Off headquarters. The bill also has ramifications for a proposed shopping center, auto center and warehouse development in southern New Castle County.

The ordinance would rezone these properties without their developers needing to make a case in a public forum, cutting down on the county's often lengthy approval process and getting them one step closer to construction.

The Wilmington Friends Lower School Campus where Incyte wants to build a five-story, 400,000-square-foot office building.

Every property in the county receives a zoning district that limits what can be built there. To change that district, landowners must receive approval from the County Council following a process that requires at least two public hearings. The proposed ordinance essentially bundles dozens of those requests into a single vote.

Most of the more than 3,000 acres affected by the rezoning bill are state- or county-owned land, but a few properties are included where a developer or business has proposed a project that would require rezoning. The bill has some within the county worried that the rezoning package could allow these projects to skirt public scrutiny.

The public can comment on the proposed rezonings in upcoming hearings for the larger rezoning package, but by being included in the bill, should it pass, those rezonings will not face individual scrutiny in their own public hearings.

The county's Land Use Department proposed the ordinance, known as a comprehensive rezoning. It is designed to bring the county's zoning code in line with a planning tool called the future land use map. The county modified the future land use map as part of a comprehensive planning process that wrapped up last year.

The future land use map categorizes every property in the county, using broad descriptions like residential, business flex and manufacturing, and is supposed to embody the county's overall vision as outlined in the comprehensive plan. The zoning code, however, holds the actual legal power to prescribe what can be built on each property.

The properties included in the rezoning package have a future land use map category in conflict with their zoning designation. The Incyte property, for instance, is now marked as business flex on the future land use map but zoned suburban. As proposed, Incyte's office building requires office regional zoning.

New Castle County Land Use General Manager Richard Hall speaks at a recent County Council Land Use Committee meeting.

Former Land Use General Manager Rich Hall, who is now in charge of implementing the county's comprehensive plan, said the Land Use Department is following how the planning process is supposed to progress as outlined by state code. For reasons unknown to him, the county previously has not used comprehensive rezoning ordinances. Hall said the Land Use Department gave notice to residents within 300 feet of affected properties when changes were being considered.

"Now, we're following through on what we said we're going to do in the comprehensive plan," Hall said.

Incyte office building at the Wilmington Friends property

As a source of controversy over the past few years, the Incyte property could ultimately be excluded from the ordinance.

New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick said when the bill comes to the council for a final vote, she plans to introduce an amendment that would take the Incyte property out of the package. In a late August committee meeting, she called the project "extremely controversial" and said the amount of feedback that the council has received warrants that it be considered individually.

Part of the issue, as Kilpatrick sees it, is that the Land Use Department proposed the rezoning ordinance as Incyte had already begun the county's approval process and started to seek multiple variances and a rezoning to make its project happen.

"I believed that the proactive rezoning was not clear cut enough to look as if the two were separated," Kilpatrick said. She later added that if the rezoning comes before the council on its own, she will likely support it for "economic development reasons."

New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick speaks during a County Council meeting in 2015.

Incyte wants to build a five-story, 400,000-square-foot office building next to its Alapocas campus where the Wilmington Friends Lower School is currently located. Incyte in 2019 agreed to buy the property for $50 million. Wilmington Friends plans to build a new school for pre-kindergarten and elementary students next to its main campus in Alapocas.

Wilmington Friends warded off a lawsuit from an Alapocas homeowners association seeking to block construction of the new school, but Incyte has multiple barriers to clear before it can start construction of the office building.

If the council approves Kilpatrick's amendment and the property is excluded from the ordinance, Incyte will need to go through the regular, lengthier land-use process to receive a rezoning. If the property is rezoned as part of the package, the company can skip this step.

An artist rendering of the proposed Incyte office building in Alapocas. The Brandywine runs to the left of the view. The Wilmington Friends track and the Alapocas neighborhood is visible to the right.

The Board of Adjustment in April denied Incyte's variance requests related to gross floor area and parking. Regardless of how the rezoning plays out, Incyte will need to receive variances or modify their project to be code compliant before it can be approved and construction can begin, Hall said.

"It's unclear whether even if that zoning gets changed whether they want to go forward with their development or not," Hall said. "That was a property that given what's around there and the existing Incyte development, through the process we added that to the list to be rezoned."

A group of Alapocas residents has organized against Incyte's plans. They believe the project is too big, will contribute light and noise pollution and adversely impact the environment.

"They are attempting to build a building that is too large and in the wrong place," said Todd Schiltz, a leader of the Neighbors for Responsible Land Use community group. "We are disappointed in the way their parcel was included in the comprehensive plan. We don't think they are the actions of a good neighbor."

The county and state have previously supported Incyte's expansion in Delaware. Carney at one point called Incyte "a real Delaware success story" and has singled out the company in State of the State speeches as a key part of Delaware's economic future.

A map of the site of Incyte's proposed five-story office building showing the Friends School and Incyte's existing buildings, 1709, 1801 and 1815.

The office expansion would bring between 300 and 400 employees to Delaware from Incyte's Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, offices.

Incyte has not commented on their plans since the Board of Adjustment decision in May. A spokesperson did not respond to recent requests for comment.

The company's legal representation last year advocated for the property to be designated as business flex on the future land use map. They said expanding the designation to include the Wilmington Friends Lower School would allow "a continuation of the growth of high-quality jobs in Delaware" and is consistent with elements of the comprehensive plan addressing traffic, utilities and conservation.

Other properties of note

Two projects proposed between Route 13 and Route 1 in St. Georges would be affected by the rezoning package. An Artesian Water treatment facility and solar panel array separate the properties. At the northernmost property south of Port Penn Road, an exploratory plan for a large auto sales and service center has been submitted. The project needs a rezoning from suburban to commercial regional, which is included in the rezoning package.

Ten acres between the highways south of Hyetts Corner Road would also be rezoned from suburban to commercial regional under the ordinance. Sentinel Self Storage has proposed building six mini-warehouse/storage buildings, a small warehouse and an office there.

A small shopping center has been proposed next to a Wawa at Pole Bridge Road and Route 13. The property is a mix of suburban, commercial regional and single-family zoning. It would be switched to commercial regional under the ordinance, the zoning required for the project.

All of the properties included in the ordinance are listed here and can be found on this interactive search tool.

The comprehensive rezoning ordinance will be discussed by the Planning Board on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. After the Planning Board hearing, which includes an opportunity for public comment, the ordinance will head to the County Council for a final vote.

Also appearing before the Planning Board is a project that would bring three warehouses totaling 481,000 square feet and a self-storage facility to the area just north of Route 301 and west of Jamison Corner Road. The property borders the Town of Whitehall development. It's one of three large warehouse developments proposed near Jamison Corner Road.

The Planning Board will also discuss a proposal to build a 442,000-square-foot warehouse in Christiana along Eagle Run Road west of Route 7.

