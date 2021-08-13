‘Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ will soon be revived on Apple Arcade

A new(ish) Castlevania game is on the way to Apple Arcade. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming soon to iOS, tvOS and Mac via the subscription service. Konami announced Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls in 2018. It soft launched the game on iOS in Canada in 2019 before removing it from the App Store last year.

As noted by Gematsu , this outing features character designs and music from Castlevania veterans Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls features a bunch of familiar playable characters, including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa and Maria. You'll fight your way through Dracula's army with a range of weapons (including the whip) and special moves. Along with the story mode, there are co-op and bounty hunt modes.

Meanwhile, Apple announced the Apple Arcade library now includes more than 200 games.