Castlight Health, Now Part of apree health, Adds Six Digital Health Partners and New Pharmacy Savings Category to its Ecosystem

·6 min read

New additions bolster the already robust platform, making it even easier for members to identify and access programs best suited to their top health needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, the leading health navigation platform of apree health, today announced six additions to its industry-leading ecosystem, the strongest and most comprehensive with more than 30 fully integrated partners that can be purchased through Castlight, across 20 categories, and the ability to plug in any vendor. These additions—Brightline, Kindbody, RazorMetrics, Rx Savings Solutions, WithMe, and Wondr—include Castlight's first pediatric-focused mental health solution and the launch of a new pharmacy category.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)
Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

With these new partners, the Castlight navigation platform delivers an enhanced member experience to deliver improved health outcomes, reduce costs, and help both customers and members combat point solution fatigue.

Expanding Reach and Impact with New Partners and Categories

Recent Castlight data projects pediatric and teen behavioral health spend will rise by 7.3% and 12.6% respectively in 2022 suggesting it's crucial for employers to provide support in this area:

  • Brightline: Brightline is the first and leading virtual behavioral and mental health solution built specifically to care for kids, teens, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it.

"We know youth and families are in crisis right now. Rates of anxiety and depression among young people have doubled in the past two years—it's critical to act now to support them," said Meredith Velan, vice president of Partnerships at Brightline. "We are excited to partner with Castlight in our shared goal of getting more families the care they need. Castlight's ecosystem will make more caregivers aware of the broad spectrum of family behavioral and mental health support available to them through Brightline."

Additionally, as over 60% of employers say rising prescription costs are unsustainable, Castlight has launched a new category to help make medications more affordable for members:

  • RazorMetrics: RazorMetrics lowers drug spend for health plans and employer groups. Using AI and machine learning, their unique process directly connects prescribers to lower cost medications inline with a client's formulary, going well beyond generic switching. RazorMetrics was created by physicians who designed a solution that fits into critical clinic workflows and makes it easy for prescribers to choose the best, lowest cost drug for their patients.

  • Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS): Rx Savings Solutions layers on top of existing pharmacy benefits to uncover every clinically sound way for members and payers to spend less on prescriptions. Beyond price transparency, RxSS empowers members and prescribers with actionable insight that drives savings and improves health outcomes.

  • WithMe: WithMe Health provides a better medication experience for their customers and members by combining personalized medication guidance with a modern, transparent, and full pass-through Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM). WithMe can also overlay their medication guidance service on top of an existing PBM to provide greater oversight, better engage members, and gain additional savings.

Castlight also continues to grow existing categories of weight management and women's health:

  • Wondr: Wondr Health delivers digital behavior change for the whole person to improve lives and prevent and reduce the cost and impact of chronic health conditions. The Wondr program is focused on weight management and helps participants improve their physical and mental wellbeing through simple, interactive, and clinically proven skills and tools.

  • Kindbody: Kindbody is a fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all.

Combatting Point Solution Fatigue Through Data-Driven Digital + High-Touch Care

In recent years, employers have been offering more point solutions to address the diverse health needs of their workforce and better manage costs. As a result, it can be hard for members to identify the best programs for them and benefits leaders are faced with the overwhelming burden of implementing and managing dozens of programs.

Castlight's high-tech and high-touch connected navigation solution helps address this point solution fatigue by making it easier for members to find and engage with the right programs and care at the right time. By leveraging deep data insights, Castlight's technology can provide members with powerful personalized recommendations. Castlight's team of clinical and benefits experts, Care Guides, offer proactive outreach to vulnerable populations to ensure they are aware of and utilize employer-sponsored health programs specific to their needs.

In addition, ecosystem partners are deeply embedded, allowing for deep two-way data integration that improves engagement and outcomes. Partners already achieve impressive engagement, but it increases with Castlight. For example, Castlight's diabetes management partners yield an average of 20% engagement on their own—with Castlight, that more than doubles to approximately 43%. The ecosystem also reduces the administrative burden for HR leaders by bundling contracts, providing key insights, sending targeted messages, and more.

"At a time when plan sponsors are investing in unprecedented numbers of best-of-breed point solutions, Castlight's navigation technology and our team of Care Guides are even more critical to make it as easy as possible for members to find and use their health benefits when they most need them," said Tamar Rudnick, senior vice president of Growth at apree health. "By leveraging best-in-class data, personalization, and deep integrations, we guide members to the best resources, empowering individuals to take proactive steps to address health concerns, resulting in lower medical spend and improved health outcomes."

About Castlight Health

Castlight, the leading connected health navigation platform of apree health, is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in connected healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

About apree health

apree health is on a mission to build the first end-to-end healthcare solution that redefines the care experience and transforms the way patients access and engage with care, the way providers deliver care, and the way employers and other purchasers pay for care. apree health does this by combining best-in-class navigation and data-driven insights, the most advanced primary care model, and value-based risk models to unlock health outcomes and make life better for those it serves.

Media Contact:

Natalie Pacini
Castlight Health
press@castlighthealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-now-part-of-apree-health-adds-six-digital-health-partners-and-new-pharmacy-savings-category-to-its-ecosystem-301628572.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

