U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    -41.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,636.00
    -276.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,434.75
    -170.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.20
    -17.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.47
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0140
    -0.0240 (-0.79%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +1.35 (+5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7400
    +0.8390 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,520.34
    -1,868.55 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.74
    -38.82 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.85
    -25.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Castor, a data catalog startup, nabs $23.5M to expand its platform

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Castor, a data catalog platform, today announced that it raised $23.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Blossom with participation from Frst and angel investors including Florian Douetteau, the founder of Dataiku. CEO and co-founder Tristan Mayer said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding the company's 25-person workforce with a particular emphasis on the marketing and sales departments.

Castor and other data catalogs are collections of metadata, data management, and search tools designed to help users find the data that they need within an organization. Data catalogs also serve as inventories of available data, providing information to evaluate whether data is a good fit for a particular application.

Mayer founded Castor in 2020 with Xavier de Boisredon, a former data scientist at Ubisoft. The two built data catalog software that they originally tired to sell to the heads of data at Payfit and Qonto -- Arnaud de Turckheim (Payfit) and Amaury Dumoulin (Qonto). But Qonto and Turckheim, sensing a larger opportunity, decided to quit their jobs and join Boisredon and Mayer in co-launching Castor.

"We're on a mission to help people find, understand, and use data," Mayer told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Thanks to increased automation, Castor makes it easier to bring together the context needed to understand data. We empower people to build a collaborative data culture."

Castor provides data discovery tools aimed at helping users understand the context around data. Targeting use cases like streamlining data compliance projects and cloud migration, Castor connects to cloud data warehouses including Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift and business intelligence tools such as Looker, Tableau, and Metabase to automatically create and update documentation that employees can refer to when they have data-related questions.

Castor
Castor

Castor's data cataloguing tools in action.

"Castor will optimize performance, cost, compliance, and security for a company's data. A healthy infrastructure helps improve the data experience," Mayer said. "From a product perspective, Castor's difference relies on a Notion-like user experience that enables company-wide viral adoption, a lot of automation to bring painlessly context and data together. From a go-to-market perspective, Castor's 'land and expand' pricing model and 15-minute onboarding experience makes it easy to get started."

Castor competes with startups like Alation, Data.World, and Collibra in the data catalog space. But the company has managed to secure several big-name customers to date, including Deliveroo and Canva.

Certainly, the interest in data catalogs remains strong, but Castor has its work cut out for it where it concerns customer acquisition. According to a 2021 Eckerson Group survey, while 94% or organizations plan to deploy a data catalog, only about a third of early adopters said that their data catalog has met their expectations. Tool complexity, a lack of user adoption, and poor integration with other systems and tools were cited as the top challenges.

"Castor has close to 50 customers ranging from 50 to 10,000 employees," Mayer said. "The platform makes a lot of sense for data and technical decision-makers, as well as C-suite-level managers. Indeed, driving company-wide alignment on metrics is extremely hard as the company grows. Castor helps them have an overview of what happens regarding data in the company -- across the board."

The latest funding round brings Castor's total raised to $25 million.

Recommended Stories

  • A+E Networks Boosts Juliana Stock To Chief Marketing And Brand Officer

    Juliana Stock, a 9-year veteran of A+E Networks, has been named the media company’s chief marketing and brand officer. In the role, Stock will oversee strategic, creative and corporate brand marketing teams in a unification of the previously separate divisions. She will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. Elizabeth Luciano, […]

  • Nfinite bags $100M to give e-commerce 3D flare

    The company, headquartered in France, has developed a SaaS-based visual e-merchandising platform with tools for creating 3D images for e-commerce. Based on nfinite’s performance in the past year, this is an area ripe for both e-commerce and venture capital investors. Here’s why: the company grew 10 times in annual recurring revenue in the last year and was adopted by three of the world’s top five global retailers, Alexandre de Vigan, nfinite founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple Debuts Pay-Later Service, iPhone Updates to Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen, multitasking features for the iPad and a pay-later service that vaults it further into finance. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to Th

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple WWDC 2022: Key software updates to know

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reports live from California with updates on Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and some of the major software updates the company has announced so far.

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Apple Maps adds multi-stop navigation routes in iOS 16

    During the WWDC 2022 developers conference on Monday, Apple executives announced that that its Maps app will be receiving a number of feature updates, including one long sought after by users: the ability to add multiple stops to a route.

  • Nigerian startup Klasha gets an additional $2.1M for its cross-border commerce play

    Lagos and San Francisco-based Klasha has received an additional $2.1 million to complete its $4.5 million seed round. The startup, which provides multiple products for the cross-border commerce space in Africa, raised this new financing from a group of international investors co-led by American Express (AMEX) Ventures, the strategic investment group of American Express. This investment is AMEX Ventures’ first in an African startup.

  • iOS 16 will automatically install security fixes

    Rapid Security Response allows Apple to implement fixes in between full-blown security updates.

  • Apple unveils iPadOS 16 with beefed up multitasking features

    Today at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled a slew of upgrades headed to iPad devices in iPadOS 16, the latest version of the company's tablet-focused operating system. A redesigned multitasking interface -- dubbed Stage Manager -- makes it simpler to see which apps are open and switch between tasks, while new tools offer ways for users to juggle up to eight apps at once and resize windows. Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, allowing users to drag and drop windows from the side or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps.

  • Apple introduces real-time security updates for iOS and macOS

    Security is a moving target, and Apple's latest security release aims to respond better to that: to keep iPhones and Macs up to date with new security fixes, it's launching Rapid Security Response, which will apply security updates to devices on the fly, outside of version updates for iOS. The feature was announced at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), and it appears to already be live in the developer beta for iOS 16 (meaning: it's likely to be rolled out with the general release of iOS 16, too). The feature was only briefly mentioned in yesterday's keynote, but in the developer version of iOS 16, the new toggle is appearing already in the automatic updates menu under 'Install System and Data Files'.

  • Here's Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2022: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, and the M2 Chip

    Apple unveiled iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and the M2 chip which powers the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

  • Google approves South Korea’s Cyworld metaverse app

    Cytown, the metaverse currently being developed under South Korean software developer Hancom and local social media service Cyworld Z, recently received the green light from Google to launch a mobile app on the Playstore. See related article: Be kind, rewind! South Korea’s Cyworld is back in Web 3.0 avatar Fast facts Hancom will launch the […]

  • Bitcoin and ETH Signal Bullish Breakout, ADA Aims Fresh Surge

    Bitcoin price gained pace above the $30,800 resistance, Ethereum’s ether climbed above $1,885, and ADA could surge if it clears $0.70.

  • Metro Bank sued over ‘magic money machines’

    A US software company has kicked off a High Court battle against Metro Bank over claims the lender leaked trade secrets for its "magic money machines".