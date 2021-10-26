U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.25
    +18.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,724.00
    +104.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,593.25
    +97.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.10
    +6.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    14.99
    -0.44 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0960
    +0.3970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,411.34
    -440.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.73
    +1,259.05 (+518.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.09
    +49.27 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/V Magic Phoenix and New Charter Agreements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Castor Maritime Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that on October 26, 2021, it took delivery of M/V Magic Phoenix, the 2008 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on August 26, 2021. The vessel acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

M/V Magic Phoenix has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 102% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 4TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on or around October 28, 2021, and will have a minimum duration of eleven months and a maximum duration of fourteen months at the charterer’s option.

The Company also announces that the M/V Magic Venus, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $38,000. The charter commenced on October 16, 2021, and has a duration of about 60 days.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 27 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.3 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. We desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk and tanker shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, the strength of world economies the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, changes in demand in the dry bulk and tanker shipping industry, including the market for our vessels, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after 2021 on interest rates of our debt that reference LIBOR, the availability of financing and refinancing and grow our business, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire, potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments, potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Verizon, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as one of three companies offering 5G service in the U.S. However, investors have at least three compelling reasons to buy this stock that are unrelated to the 5G oligopoly, along with at least one obstacle that might give those same investors pause. Verizon's focus on service is hardly new. RootMetrics recently gave Verizon a 16th consecutive annual award for its network experience, while it won the most awards from JD Power for network quality for the 27th year in a row.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Beyond Meat’s Stock Is Sliding After Getting Downgraded. Here’s What Spooked the Analysts.

    The imitation meat company was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with the price target dropping to $123.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Esperion Therapeutics Plummeted by 11% Today

    Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) had a day to forget on Monday as its stock lost more than 11% on news that a fresh stack of shares would be coming to the market. Esperion announced Monday morning that it has entered into a private agreement with two holders of its convertible senior subordinated notes to convert those securities into common stock. The number of shares those holders will receive in exchange for their notes "will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of Common Stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the Exchange Agreement."

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • Raytheon’s Earnings Impress but Sales Miss. The Stock Is Rising.

    The aerospace and defence giant raised its outlook for full-year profit, but said sales are expected to come in at the low end of its expected range.