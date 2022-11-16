U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.32
    -1.60 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1914
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4980
    +0.2200 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.86
    -314.65 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.48
    -10.40 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Off of its Tanker Fleet

Castor Maritime Inc.
·6 min read
Castor Maritime Inc.
Castor Maritime Inc.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announced today that its Board of Directors, consisting of its independent disinterested members (the "Board"), has decided, on the recommendation of a special committee of the Board, to effect a spin-off of its tanker fleet comprising one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2 and two Handysize tankers (the “Spin-Off”). In the Spin-Off, Castor shareholders will receive two common shares of Toro Corp. (“Toro”), a newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the eight tanker vessels, for every five Castor common shares held at the close of business on December 6, 2022 (the “Record Date”). Toro has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Petros Panagiotidis, has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toro with effect as of the completion of the Spin-Off.

The Board believes that the creation of a business in a distinct sector of the shipping industry – tankers – will provide significant benefits to both companies and their shareholders. The transaction is expected to enable each of Castor and Toro to increase its focus on its respective line of businesses, enhance operational efficiencies, facilitate efficient strategic expansion, attract new investors, and, with this dividend distribution of Toro common shares, give Castor shareholders the flexibility to monetize or adjust their equity holdings according to the shipping sectors in which they want to invest.

Castor shareholders do not need to take any action to receive Toro shares to which they are entitled, and do not need to pay any consideration or surrender or exchange Castor common shares. Fractional Toro common shares will not be distributed to Castor shareholders. Instead, the distribution agent will aggregate fractional Toro common shares into whole shares, sell such whole Toro shares in the open market at prevailing rates promptly after Toro’s common shares commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sales pro rata to each holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive fractional common shares in the distribution. The distribution is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2022 (the “Distribution Date”).

Toro has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes a more detailed description of the terms of the proposed Spin-Off. The Spin-Off remains subject to the registration statement on Form 20-F being declared effective and the approval of the listing of Toro’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the Spin-Off will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing. A copy of the registration statement on Form 20-F is available at www.sec.gov. The information in the filed registration statement on Form 20-F is not final and remains subject to change.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 28 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.4 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 Handysize tankers.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these forward-looking statements, including these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include the effects of the proposed Spin-Off, our business strategy, dry bulk and tanker market conditions and trends, the rapid growth of our fleet, our relationships with our current and future service providers and customers, our ability to borrow under existing or future debt agreements or to refinance our debt on favorable terms and our ability to comply with the covenants contained therein, our continued ability to enter into time or voyage charters with existing and new customers and to re-charter our vessels upon the expiry of the existing charters, changes in our operating and capitalized expenses, our ability to fund future capital expenditures and investments in the acquisition and refurbishment of our vessels, instances of off-hire, future sales of our securities in the public market and our ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards, volatility in our share price, potential conflicts of interest involving members of our board of directors, senior management and certain of our service providers that are related parties, general domestic and international political conditions or events (including “trade wars”, global public health threats and major outbreaks of disease), changes in seaborne and other transportation, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the impact of adverse weather and natural disasters. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • Nvidia earnings beats revenue expectations, but fall short on bottom line

    Nvidia reported Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday beating on revenue expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Target reports Q3 earnings miss, notes rise in theft

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down Target’s profit miss in the third quarter, theft by organized groups, and the market’s reaction.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • FTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world, ensnaring the billionaire Winklevoss twins through a liquidity squeeze at their lending partner, Genesis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMu

  • Micron to scale back production of memory chips in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron cutting back on the production of memory chips in 2023 following turmoil within the tech space.

  • Cisco’s stock rises on strong quarterly sales, guidance

    Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock rose in extended trading Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected numbers on the top and bottom line, and offered encouraging guidance.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • What's Going on With DraftKings Stock?

    The mobile gambling business is expanding into new markets and increasing its focus on profitability.

  • Why Did Rumble Stock Fall Today?

    Shares of user-generated video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell on Wednesday. Whatever the reason, Rumble stock was down 10% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Rumble is seen as an alternative to top-dog YouTube (owned by Alphabet) for content creators looking to escape censorship.

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Ally, Lost Money in FTX Collapse

    The firm of Donald Trump's one-time communications director was bailed out by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Was Down Big Today

    Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) were trading down 17% as of 11:46 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered disappointing earnings results for the third quarter. The company's earnings per share came in at $2.84, well below the consensus estimate of $3.32. Year to date, Advance Auto stock has fallen 36%, consistent with the broader market sell-off over concerns about the direction of the economy in a high inflationary environment.