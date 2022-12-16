U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.44
    -1.67 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7070
    -1.0330 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,865.25
    -523.04 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Castor Maritime Inc.
·4 min read
Castor Maritime Inc.
Castor Maritime Inc.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announced today that the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was duly held on December 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted:

  1. The re-election of Mr. Dionysios Makris to serve as the Company’s Class B Director until the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; and

  2. The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2022. 

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 30 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.5 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax dry bulk vessels, 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2, 2 Handysize tankers and 2 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these forward-looking statements, including these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include the effects of the proposed spin-off transaction or any similar transaction, our business strategy, dry bulk and tanker market conditions and trends, the rapid growth of our fleet, our relationships with our current and future service providers and customers, our ability to borrow under existing or future debt agreements or to refinance our debt on favorable terms and our ability to comply with the covenants contained therein, our continued ability to enter into time or voyage charters with existing and new customers and to re-charter our vessels upon the expiry of the existing charters, changes in our operating and capitalized expenses, our ability to fund future capital expenditures and investments in the acquisition and refurbishment of our vessels, instances of off-hire, future sales of our securities in the public market and our ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards, volatility in our share price, potential conflicts of interest involving members of our board of directors, senior management and certain of our service providers that are related parties, general domestic and international political conditions or events (including “trade wars”, global public health threats and major outbreaks of disease), changes in seaborne and other transportation, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the impact of adverse weather and natural disasters. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


