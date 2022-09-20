U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market to record USD 811.08 Mn, Evolving Opportunities with Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Alberdingk Boley GmbH

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global castor oil and its derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 811.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. The report identifies Adani Wilmar Ltd., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd., Apple Food Industries, and Arkema SA, Girnar Industries among others as some of the key market players. The market is fragmented due to the presence of international, regional, and local vendors. Major vendors are making significant investments in R&D to maintain their dominant positions. Get detailed insights on the market size, competitive analysis, growth across various segments, and other important statistics. Buy Report
Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market 2022-2026

The market is segmented as follows:

Castor Oil And Its Derivatives Market by Product

  • Sebacic acid - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Undecylenic acid - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Castor wax - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in sebacic acid was significant in 2021. The sebacic acid segment will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the use of sebacic acid in a wide range of applications such as polymer production, cosmetics, lubricants, plasticizers, corrosion inhibitors, thickening agents, anti-corrosion applications, and antifreeze coolants. In addition, the use of sebacic acid as a buffering agent in cosmetic applications is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Castor Oil And Its Derivatives Market by Geography

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will generate maximum revenue in APAC. The region will account for 42% of the global market share over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and lubricant industry is the key factor driving the regional market. In addition, increased healthcare expenditure, especially in developing countries such as China and India will further foster the growth of the castor oil and its derivates market in APAC.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for castor oil and its derivatives in major end-user industries. Castor oil and its derivatives are used in a wide range of applications across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, surfactants, lubricants, surface coatings, biodiesel, food and beverages, and others. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, castor oil is used as a laxative and a soothing agent. Ricinoleic acid, a castor oil derivative, is used for forming stable emulsions of non-polar materials in various aqueous systems. In the automobile industry, castor oil and its derivatives are used extensively in the manufacture of lubricants. Many such applications across various industries are driving the growth of the global castor oil and its additives market.

In addition, the use of castor oil as a source of biodiesel is anticipated to further boost the growth of castor oil and its derivatives market. However, fluctuations in the prices of castor oil and its derivatives might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major Vendors Covered in the Report:

  • Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • Alberdingk Boley GmbH

  • Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd.

  • Apple Food Industries

  • Arkema SA

  • Girnar Industries

  • Globexo India

  • Gokul Agri International Ltd.

  • Gokul Agro Resources

  • HOKOKU Corp.

  • Inner Mongolia Weiyu Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

  • Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

  • Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

  • N.K. Industries Ltd.

  • Royal Castor Products Ltd.

  • Taj Agro Products Ltd.

  • Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

  • The Chemical Co.

  • Vertellus Holdings LLC

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Castor Oil And Its Derivatives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 811.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adani Wilmar Ltd., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd., Apple Food Industries, Arkema SA, Girnar Industries, Globexo India, Gokul Agri International Ltd., Gokul Agro Resources, HOKOKU Corp., Inner Mongolia Weiyu Biotech Co. Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., N.K. Industries Ltd., Royal Castor Products Ltd., Taj Agro Products Ltd., Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd., The Chemical Co., and Vertellus Holdings LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Sebacic acid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Undecylenic acid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Castor wax - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

  • 10.5 Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Girnar Industries

  • 10.7 Gokul Agro Resources

  • 10.8 HOKOKU Corp.

  • 10.9 ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

  • 10.11 N.K. Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castor-oil-and-its-derivatives-market-to-record-usd-811-08-mn-evolving-opportunities-with-adani-wilmar-ltd-and-alberdingk-boley-gmbh-301627066.html

SOURCE Technavio

