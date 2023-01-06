U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,115.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,794.25
    -26.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0492
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +0.86 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1849
    -0.0062 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5450
    +1.1530 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,742.00
    -100.03 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.65
    -3.51 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.90
    +19.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

The Casual Shoes Market Had Crossed a Worth of US$ 168.3 Mn in 2022 and is Further Estimated to Breach Revenue of US$ 241.9 Mn at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising young population with a desire for the newest fashion trends, as well as rising family disposable income, will drive the casual shoe industry: FMI study. The demand for more comfortable and cutting-edge footwear is one of the main drivers driving the growth of the global Casual Shoes industry, along with peoples' better lifestyles and rising disposable income

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Casual Shoes Market is estimated at USD 168.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 241.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Casual shoes have started to gain traction in nearly every part of the world. People are getting busy in their lives in the post pandemic era, as a result, they are looking for options of foot wear that will go with most of the attires and occasions. Moreover, people are also taking part in various activities that require heavy physical involvement which is also fuelling the casual shoes market. Women are getting interested in casual shoes too. Various key brands are focusing on development of casual sneakers that are specially fabricated for women and will suit their interests. While, the trends in fashion will keep on changing and will continuously create a need for new kinds and designs of casual shoes which is anticipated to help the market. Additionally, the presence of counterfeit products will act as a restraining factor in the casual shoes market. Other factors include the rise in cost for manufacturing due to increasing prices of raw materials. However, the casual shoes market will continue to grow at a decent pace in the forecast period.

Request a sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16293

Key Takeaways from the Casual Shoes Market Study

  • E-commerce is expected to be the leading sales channel during the forecast period. As customer preferences shift, more individuals prefer internet retailing to traditional brick-and-mortar establishments. As a result, companies are expanding their online market presence. One of the primary aspects driving the growth of the online sales channel is the availability of a diverse assortment of casual shoes.

  • In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific led the market in 2019. This is due to the rising disposable income levels, growing working-class population and increasing consumer desire for comfortable footwear, as a consequence of which demand for shoes made from natural materials such as leather, cloth, and rubber has increased significantly in recent years.

  • North America emerged as the second-largest regional market in 2019 as a result of high product demand from the United States, combined with changing fashion trends and consumer preferences regarding shoe colour, material, and so on; this is expected to drive manufacturers to launch new products within this region or export them at competitive prices, boosting sales volume over the forecasted years.

“The demand for casual shoes is rising as people are getting involved in different physical activities and require a pair of foot wear that is multifunctional. This requirement is being satisfied by casual shoes which will boon the market.” Says an FMI Analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The worldwide epidemic generated problems in almost every corporate area. The laws and regulations implemented by governments across the world impeded manufacturing, supply, and distribution. Now that things are returning to normal, the casual shoes industry, like other markets, is poised to reach new heights as people are eager to get out and participate in various physical activities. This will raise demand for casual shoes and is expected to contribute to the worldwide growth of the casual shoes market.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/casual-shoes-market

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the Casual Shoes market Adidas Group, Nike Inc., New Balance, ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Li Ning Company Ltd., ECCO, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd., 361 Degrees International Limited, Vans, and Converse among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the casual shoes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Casual Shoes Market by Closure Type (Laces, Velcro, Straps, Zippers) By Application (Sports, Lifestyle, Competition) By Consumer Orientation (Men, Women) By Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Wholesalers/Distributors, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel) & Region - Forecast to 2022-2032.

Given Below are the Casual Shoes Market Segments

By Closure Type, Casual Shoes Market is segmented as:

  • Laces

  • Velcro

  • Straps

  • Zippers

By Application, Casual Shoes Market is segmented as:

  • Sports

  • Lifestyle

  • Competition

By Consumer Orientation, Casual Shoes Market is segmented as:

  • Men

  • Women

By Sales Channel, Casual Shoes Market is segmented as:

  • Multi-brand Stores

  • Independent Small Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region, Casual Shoes Market is segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Talk with Our Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16293

Table of Content:
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16293

Check Out Related Consumer Product Research Reports

Ac-Dc Power Supply Adapter Market: The global AC DC power adapter market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,358.9 Million in 2022. Smart medical devices integrated in furniture and portable medical equipment for home care applications is predicted to boost market growth momentum. The overall demand for AC DC power adapters projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 3,129.4 Million by 2032.

LED Tube Market Forecast: The LED tube market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,712.1 Mn in 2022, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032. Share of LED tube market in tube light market is ~21%-26%. Further, sales in the LED tube market are projected to reach US$ 18,062.8 Mn by 2032.

GCC Shisha Tobacco Market Price: GCC shisha tobacco market is expected to be worth US$ 949.4 Mn in 2022, growing at a 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Sales in the market are projected to surpass US$ 1,724.3 Mn by 2032. As per the study, leading companies in the GCC shisha tobacco market will account for 15%-20% share in the global shisha tobacco market.

Cat & Dog Food Toppers Market Growth: The global cat & dog food toppers market is estimated at US$ 8,086.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 18,611.7 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2032. Share of cat & dog food toppers market in the global dog food market is expected to be around ~12%-17%.

Pet Hotels Market Analysis: A CAGR of 8.4% is expected of the global pet hotels market, due to the growing demand during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 9,679.1 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 4,320.6 Mn in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

    Well-chosen growth stocks can create fortunes for their shareholders. The following companies are primed to capture bigger portions of massive growth markets. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a platform for marketers to buy and manage their digital ad campaigns across a variety of online media.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

    The FTX founder and former CEO says he needs the money to pay his legal fees, despite rival claims by the company and by crypto lender BlockFi.