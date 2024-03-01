Caswell named vice president of commercial services at Melbourne-based Rolle IT

Caswell named vice president of commercial services at Rolle IT

Rolle IT recently announced the promotion of Ashleigh Caswell to vice president of commercial services.

Ashleigh Caswell

In her new role, Caswell will lead the strategic direction and growth initiatives for the commercial services division, overseeing program development, client relations and service delivery.

"We are excited to elevate Ashleigh to the role of vice president of commercial services," Rolle IT CEO Cordell Rolle said. "Her proven track record of driving business success, finding innovative solutions and delivering exceptional value to our clients makes her the ideal leader to steer our commercial services division forward."

Caswell joined Rolle IT in 2023 as the sales and marketing director, where she played a key role in expanding the company's client base and implementing innovative solutions, such as growing the IT Consulting Division’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification capabilities for defense industrial base clients to meet evolving customer needs.

Rolle said Caswell’s strong leadership skills, coupled with her deep understanding of market trends, have been instrumental in driving revenue growth.

"I am honored to take on this new challenge and continue driving excellence within our commercial services division," Caswell said. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceed our clients' expectations, and I am especially looking forward to being one of the first managed service providers to be CMMC-certified for our defense industry clients."

Rolle IT, headquartered in Melbourne, is a leading provider of innovative information technology solutions, specializing in DevSecOps, providing cybersecurity and IT support for clients, with a focus on compliance and security.

For more information about Rolle IT, call 321-872-7576 or go to RolleIT.com

More Newsmakers: Space Coast Podcast names Nico Lehman as the company's creative director

Story continues

Morgan Stanley's Carpenter Falconi Group named to ‘Best-in-State’ list

Morgan Stanley recently announced that The Carpenter Falconi Group, based in Melbourne, was been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2024 list of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

The Carpenter Falconi Group at Morgan Stanley includes Stephanie Falconi Nemeth, Darwin Carpenter and Christian Vargas.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research. It is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

“I am pleased that The Carpenter Falconi Group is representing Morgan Stanley,” said Samantha Woggon, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Suntree office. “To be named to this list recognizes The Carpenter Falconi Group’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of their valued clients.”

The Carpenter Falconi team is Darwin Carpenter, senior vice president-wealth management and financial adviser; Stephanie Falconi Nemeth, first vice president-wealth management, financial adviser and portfolio manager; and Christian Vargas, financial adviser.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Deal Family Foundation donates $250,000 for aquarium project's seagrass nursery

The East Coast Zoological Foundation has announced a $250,000 gift from the Deal Family Foundation that the ECZF says will play a pivotal role in funding the seagrass nursery at the future Aquarium and Conservation Center in Port Canaveral.

The announcement coincided with National Seagrass Day on March 1.

The future Aquarium and Conservation Center will be the second campus built by the East Coast Zoological Foundation, which currently owns and operates Brevard Zoo in Viera.

This gift contributes to the continued cultivation of the future aquarium through the Our Legacy Campaign, a $100 million community fundraising effort to build ECZF’s second campus The Our Legacy Campaign has raised about $74.5 million so far.

“Seagrass is absolutely critical to any nearshore marine habitat, but especially the Indian River Lagoon. This nursery at the aquarium will develop and export best practices for seagrass growth and restoration all over the country,” said Scott Deal of the Deal Family Foundation. “An added bonus is that the model is self-funding once operational and not grant-dependent. We are thrilled to play a small part in getting it going.”

In recognition of the gift, the seagrass nursery will feature the Deal Family Foundation name.

The 1,750-square-foot educational seagrass nursery will highlight the vital role that seagrass plays, not just as a food source for marine life, but as a natural biofiltration system.

The seagrass nursery will stand as a real-life, educational example of the innovative seagrass restoration work ECZF is undertaking throughout the Indian River Lagoon and its critical role in preserving the fragile ecosystem.

The ECZF has been working to restore seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon for more than five years. From constructing two seagrass nurseries to planting 24 pilot seagrass beds throughout the Indian River Lagoon, the goal is to better understand the success of seagrass plantings in various environmental conditions to aid future conservation efforts. This work will be amplified by the future Aquarium and Conservation Center’s seagrass nursery.

“We are so thankful for the generous gift from the Deal Family Foundation, especially as we celebrate National Seagrass Day,” Chief Executive Officer Keith Winsten said “The seagrass nursery will educate guests about what steps they can take in their everyday lives to help protect our waterways and demonstrate the impact that residential design and decision-making have, creating more environmental stewards in our community.”

The gift was made by Scott Deal as part of the Deal Family Foundation. Deal previously owned Maverick Boat Group. He is an avid angler who has been fishing in Florida waterways most of his life.

He is a demonstrated leader in boat manufacturing and has played a national role in marine conservation and legislation, guiding the management of the country's saltwater recreational fisheries.

Deal is a National Marine Manufacturing Association Hall of Fame inductee who has served on over a dozen national boards related to the marine industry and conservation organizations. He was the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, and also has been honored with the Eddie Smith Conservation Award.

Groundbreaking for the future Aquarium and Conservation Center is expected in the fall of 2024, with an anticipated opening in early 2027.

The future aquarium will span 14 acres of shoreline along the Banana River in Port Canaveral, reflect the distinctive aesthetic of Brevard Zoo and facilitate meaningful connections between visitors and Florida’s marine life and coastal ecosystems. It will focus on coastal conservation, environmental education and the rehabilitation of imperiled marine species throughout Florida.

The project is expected to create more than 900 jobs and attract over 300,000 tourists annually, engaging at least 525,000 visitors each year.

The East Coast Zoological Foundation is focused on educating, engaging and empowering the community to take action for conservation. The 501c(3) nonprofit includes Brevard Zoo and the future Aquarium and Conservation Center campuses that will work collaboratively to ensure the best results for wildlife.

The ECZF works directly with Florida species and the community to develop programs and workshops to make a difference locally and around the world. From sea turtle rehabilitations and releases, building living shorelines along the Indian River Lagoon and providing scholarships and grants to the community, the foundation creates opportunities for guests to connect with nature and make an impact in conservation and education.

Founded in 1986, the ECZF is governed by a volunteer board of directors. It receives no recurring operating funds from any city, county or state government, relying on donations from individuals and companies

To learn more about the aquarium project, go to ourlegacycampaign.org.

Kaminek joins Flagler Technologies as senior systems engineer

Flagler Technologies has announced James Kaminek is joining its team. Kaminek will be based out of Melbourne Beach, and will serve as a senior systems engineer, working to ensure seamless integration and success for various Flagler clients.

James Kaminek

The company said Kaminek will bring his experience around solving complex data center problems, which include data storage, networking, server and security. Kaminek has covered some of New York City’s largest global financial firms, media and entertainment, retail, health care and government customers.

In his role at Flagler Technologies, Kaminek will utilize his sales expertise and his love for technology to help bridge the gap for companies of all sizes within Florida.

“What drew me to Flagler Technologies was their go-to-market strategy of having the best-in-class engineers driving sales campaigns by resolving customer IT issues,” Kaminek said. “I bring with me a wealth of experience around the most complex data center problems and how to solve them. I am eager to join such an unbelievably talented group, and I look forward to helping the company take the next step forward to accomplish unrealistic goals together.”

Kaminek, who was born and raised on the Jersey Shore, holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a minor in economics from Lafayette College. In addition to his degrees, he holds many industry certifications as well, including AWS, GCP Cloud Architect, Nvidia Gen AIand VMware VTSP.

One of the things Kaminek is looking forward to the most about moving to Florida is being able to enjoy the warm weather year-round.

For more information about Flagler Technologies, go to flagler.io or call 561-229-1601.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rolle IT names Caswell as vice president of commercial services