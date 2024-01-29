The cat is out of the bag: The Cat's Pyjamas hosting open house and fundraiser

The cat is almost out of the bag in Springfield, as the city's first cat café is close to opening its doors.

In celebration of completing renovations, The Cat's Pyjamas cat café will host an open house fundraiser on Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at 413 E Adams St. in downtown Springfield.

A cat café is a restaurant or location where patrons pay for food and interact with the cats housed on the premises. In some cases, like The Cat's Pyjamas, the cats are fosterable and adoptable once it officially opens.

All proceeds from the event will go to help cover the operational expenses of the café and ensure the safety of all of the future felines who will call the business their temporary workplace.

"At the moment we have over 250 likes on Facebook," owner Tom Raymond said. "So...we may see 100 people walk through ... so as they walk through, I want to really give an introduction to us and our space and who we'll be working with in the future."

Raymond owns the cafe with his wife Samantha Enz. The couple is on a mission to find forever homes for cats in need, eventually combining that goal with the community engagement a café can bring.

"We're definitely looking to get things done as quickly as possible," Raymond said. "The renovations really held us back and this open house is really the first step toward our grand opening and our first introduction to the public."

Raymond expects to open the cafe in March.

"Once the store does get up and running we hope to have coffee from local producers like our neighbor Cafe Moxo," Raymond said. "We're looking to outsource a lot of that and get it to the public as soon as we can."

The cafe has also partnered with the Animal Protective League to bring in the furry friends. All cats featured at The Cats’ Pyjamas will be available for adoption through the not-for-profit APL.

However, the café will not have cats present during the open house. While the fun-loving furballs likely will be missed, the overarching presence of feline phenomena will still be shared by patrons and even painted on the walls of the newly renovated store.

In addition to getting first looks at the café, visitors will be offered free shirts and stickers with The Cat's Pjyamas new logo.

The event also showcases other small businesses in the foyer of the building like Schlo-Food LLC, a local producer of fermented condiments, and environmental recycling nonprofit Creative Reuse. Other local vendors are expected to join the one-night event. Vendors will not be charged for their spot and can keep the revenue they earn.

