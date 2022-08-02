U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.75
    -31.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,554.00
    -213.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,841.25
    -121.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.80
    -14.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    -0.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    +3.23 (+15.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9600
    -0.6790 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.70
    -13.72 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Cat Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $668 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3%, compared with $646 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit was $143 million, an increase of $1 million, or 1%, compared with $142 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $20 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates and an $18 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by a $15 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

Second-quarter 2022 profit before income taxes was $199 million, an increase of $10 million, or 5%, compared with $189 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an $18 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by a $12 million increase in provision for credit losses.

The provision for income taxes reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 25% in the second quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, retail new business volume was $3.10 billion, a decrease of $429 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by lower volume across all segments with the exception of an increase in Latin America.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, past dues were 2.19%, compared with 2.58% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in past dues was mostly driven by the Caterpillar Power Finance, EAME and North America portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were less than $1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $54 million for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, compared with $357 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables at March 31, 2022.  The increase in allowance for credit losses included a higher reserve for the Russia and Ukraine portfolios. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.

"Cat Financial's second-quarter results reflected strong portfolio performance," said Dave Walton, President of Cat Financial and Senior Vice President with responsibility for the Financial Products Division of Caterpillar Inc. "The global Cat Financial team continues to focus on providing financial services solutions to Caterpillar customers and dealers worldwide."

About Cat Financial

Cat Financial is a subsidiary of Caterpillar, the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. For more than 40 years, Cat Financial has provided a wide range of financing solutions to customers and Cat® dealers for machines, engines, Solar® gas turbines, genuine Cat parts and services. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cat Financial serves customers globally with offices and subsidiaries located throughout North and South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa. Visit cat.com to learn more about Cat Financial.

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS:


SECOND-QUARTER 2022 VS. SECOND-QUARTER 2021
(ENDED JUNE 30, EXCEPT TOTAL ASSETS)
(Millions of dollars)



2022


2021


CHANGE

Revenues

$         668


$         646


3 %

Profit Before Income Taxes

$         199


$         189


5 %

Profit (excluding profit attributable to noncontrolling interests)

$         143


$         142


1 %

Retail New Business Volume

$      3,095


$      3,524


(12) %

Total Assets at June 30 and December 31, respectively

$    31,852


$    32,387


(2) %


SIX-MONTHS 2022 VS. SIX-MONTHS 2021
(ENDED JUNE 30)
(Millions of dollars)



2022


2021


CHANGE

Revenues

$      1,320


$      1,285


3 %

Profit Before Income Taxes

$         392


$         385


2 %

Profit (excluding profit attributable to noncontrolling interests)

$         286


$         282


1 %

Retail New Business Volume

$      5,874


$      6,333


(7) %

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Cat Financial's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (ii) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (iii) changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations or market liquidity conditions; (iv) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of our customers; (v) residual values of leased equipment; (vi) our compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (vii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (viii) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (ix) demand for Caterpillar products; (x) marketing, operational or administrative support received from Caterpillar; (xi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (xii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (xiii) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xv) additional tax expense or exposure; (xvi) changes in accounting guidance; (xvii) the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic; and (xviii) other factors described in more detail in Cat Financial's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cat-financial-announces-second-quarter-2022-results-301597768.html

SOURCE Cat Financial

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c6492.html

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar's stock falls 2% as profit tops expectations but sales comes up shy

    Shares of Caterpillar Inc. lost 2.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the construction and mining equipment maker reported second-quarter profit that beat expectations but sales that came up a bit shy, as higher pricing and sales volume was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $3.15 a share, from $1.41 billion, or $2.56 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $3.18 beat the FactSet consensu

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Revlon stock skyrockets amid courts approving bankruptcy loan

    Revlon shares have doubled on news that a court approved its $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan.

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.16% and 10.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jobs report, earnings, stock market: What investors are watching this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses the busy week ahead in markets as investors eye potential catalysts in the jobs report and corporate earnings.&nbsp;

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.