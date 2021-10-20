U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.58
    +11.67 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2860
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,274.16
    +2,335.43 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Drone Mag Survey and Undertakes Airborne Geophysical Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick to Identify Drill Targets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ("EAGLE") to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to identify structures that would allow for establishment of a diamond drill program expected to be conducted prior to the end of the current 2021 calendar and fiscal year.

This ongoing survey, known as a Quadri-Mag, is the latest generation in high precision airborne equipment. The ultra-wide horizontal and vertical gradient allows mapping of subtle changes in rock properties. The platform is towed under a helicopter for maximum ground proximity. Its 10 meter horizontal and 3 meter vertical gradient enable it to locate hydrothermal alteration similar to narrow quartz veining, kimberlite dykes and sills and other geological structural features. The passive EM equipment is capable of detecting conductors at depths greater than 1 kilometer. By measuring naturally occurring EM fields (AFMAG - audio frequencies magnetics) both discrete conductors and bulk changes in resistivity and conductivity common in geologic contacts and structures can be detected. This innovation will allow to collect and measure disseminated sulphides and important alteration systems. The geophysical program consists of a total of 970 linear Km's over a survey area of 47.55 square Kilometers.

A picture containing timelineDescription automatically generated
A picture containing timelineDescription automatically generated

Figure 1: CAT's Burntland project with recently completed drone mag data (Analytical Signal) and historical mineral occurrences (New Brunswick Mineral Occurrence File) which displays a strong correlation of mineral occurrences and high-mag units.

The Quadri-Mag can combine five industry-leading geophysical technologies within the same survey and is the logical extension of an initial drone airborne magnetic survey which was conducted in July and August of this year. The results of the drone survey confirmed a variety of conclusions from historical work programs dating back to the late 1960's. The relationship that was predicted with the high mag and the existing mineral occurrences is very well correlated and provides a number of significant targets for exploration (see Figure 1).

CAT's Chairman & CEO, Robert Rosner, stated "We are very pleased to undertake the airborne geophysical survey on the Burntland property that will significantly add to the data set we currently have. Once the data has been reviewed and interpreted, we will be able to conclusively determine the best target areas for our diamond drilling program, which we hope to have completed by the end of the year."

Qualified Person

Mr. Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo (Ontario), is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regard to the neighbouring projects and historical drilling data.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner
Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668984/CAT-Strategic-Metals-Completes-Drone-Mag-Survey-and-Undertakes-Airborne-Geophysical-Program-on-Burntland-Project-in-New-Brunswick-to-Identify-Drill-Targets

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Hexo Stocks Dropped

    After glowing a healthy shade of green yesterday, marijuana stocks are wilting on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) down 2.6%, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbling 2.8%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) off a more disturbing 6.7% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. News from Mexico, to be precise. Yesterday, investors snapped up shares of Canopy Growth, which rose 8.6%, and Tilray and Hexo as well -- up 15.8% and 14.8%, respectively.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Growth May Be Just Getting Started

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock might look a bit expensive these days. At the same time, some investors wonder whether Moderna may have reached peak sales of its coronavirus vaccine. Right now, it's too early to predict if and when coronavirus vaccine sales will slow.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Taking a look at Tesla ahead of its earnings report

    Yahoo Finance markets report Ines Ferré takes apart Tesla ahead of its Q3 earnings&nbsp;