CAT Strategic Metals Provides Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Corporate Officers

·3 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation(CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") that was held on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the "Information Circular").

At the Meeting, the shareholders:

  1. Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 together with the report of the auditors therein.

  2. Set the number of Directors at four (4) for the ensuing year and approved the appointment of the following persons as Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders: Robert Rosner, Steven Cozine, Luis Martins, Julien Davy.

  3. Approved the appointment of WDM Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to set their remuneration.

  4. Approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

CAT provided notice pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102"), Change of Auditor Notice, on March 8, 2021 that Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, resigned as of March 8, 2021 and that WDM, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as the successor auditor as of March 8, 2021.

Appointment of Officers

Subsequent to the AGSM, Steven Cozine tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and the Board of Directors appointed the following individuals as Officers of the Company:

Robert Rosner - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Cozine - Corporate Secretary
Sebastian Tang - Chief Financial Officer

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and evaluation of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Rosner"
Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664594/CAT-Strategic-Metals-Provides-Results-of-the-Annual-General-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Appointment-of-Corporate-Officers

