Catalent (CTLT) Rebounded from Low Post-COVID Valuations

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was up 0.83% compared to a 2.57% return for the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend’s 3.17% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in its Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is a drug, protein-based biologics, cell, and gene therapies manufacturer. On June 13, 2023, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) stock closed at $43.85 per share. One-month return of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was 37.63%, and its shares lost 57.95% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has a market capitalization of $7.905 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), a New Jersey-based provider of services for manufacturing drugs, therapies, and consumer health products rebounded nicely from low post-COVID valuations and the prospects for a reacceleration of growth."

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 31 in the previous quarter.

