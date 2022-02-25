U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.25
    -21.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,039.00
    -117.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,851.00
    -115.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.20
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.91
    +2.10 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    -15.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.32 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2910
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,639.24
    +1,627.82 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.73
    +82.60 (+10.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,371.02
    +400.20 (+1.54%)
     

Catalin Kilofliski Decodes Gold Mining and Discusses the Importance of Diversification

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·3 min read

Catalin Kilofliski, Founder and CEO of Goldplay Mining, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Catalin Kilofliski was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Catalin Kilofliski, Founder and CEO of Goldplay Mining, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.
Catalin Kilofliski, Founder and CEO of Goldplay Mining, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Beverly Hills , Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Goldplay Mining, helping people make money is essential, says its founder and CEO Catalin Kilofliski: “We believe we must generate returns for those who trust us with their dollars, and we do this through results and actions.”

Listen to the full interview of Adam Torres with Catalin Kilofliski on Mission Matters Money Podcast.

How did you get started in the mining industry?

“Mining, as an industry, is a very unique business, and you need to have an experienced and highly skilled business-oriented person in order to handle it successfully,” says Kilofliski, whose career spans more than 25 years in the sector. “Mining fascinated me because it is a higher risk sector that can often generate a very high return for investors. Mining has been my passion for years.”

He also says he believes the key to his own success has primarily been working with and being surrounded by great and successful people. “It is a teamwork environment, where we must work together to build the company's reputation and generate success,” he notes.

When you say it’s a higher-risk sector, can you expand on that?

Stressing that only a few companies make it through, Kilofliski says it can be a difficult decision for investors to put their money into mining..

“They have to look at all the details, which are very important, before making that final (decision),” he says. “Not every mining project becomes an economic project. You could have an excellent metal discovery, but that's about it. You have to find the next mine and it's a long-term horizon.”

“The most money investors can make in the gold mining sector happens in the early stages,” he notes, adding that it’s important for those investing in mining to play the odds and take their time. “Diversify and then be patient,” he advises.

How can someone diversify within gold mining, and how can people find Goldplay Mining on the exchange?

According to Kilofliski, there are three things one can do when seeking exposure to gold;: buy physical gold through a bullion dealer and keep it in the safe for the long-term, invest in equity of the established producers, or go higher-risk and invest in the early stages of junior mining where discoveries are made.

“Goldplay Mining has been trading both in the US and Canadian stock exchanges,” Kilofliski says. Its OTCQB trading symbol is AUCCF, and the stock is DTC-eligible, which he says means trading is easier. “We are also trading in Canada's TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AUC,” he notes, “We have both a great board management team and a highly experienced advisory board. We recently got two significant projects in British Columbia that hold an important discovery potential,” he shares.

What's next for Goldplay Mining?

“We want to focus on hopefully making a major discovery in British Columbia this year and in advancing our projects towards production in Portugal,” he says. Kilofliski also notes that the company welcomes new investors. To learn more about Goldplay Mining, visit goldplaymining.ca.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942
Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Says 137 Troops Killed, Tass Reports: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Says 137 Troops Killed, Tass Reports: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Inv

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Coinbase Earnings Were Better Than Expected. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    While the cryptocurrency exchange reported $2.5 billion in quarterly revenue, surpassing consensus estimates, it also sees signs of a slowdown in the first quarter.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.