U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.04
    +57.58 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,405.22
    +402.30 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,466.21
    +210.73 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.67
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    +1.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4500
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,021.16
    +1,343.26 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.11
    +19.74 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Catalina Hires Epsilon Vet Stacey Hawes as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Direct & Channel Sales

·3 min read

Hawes's Data & Digital Skills - And Deep Industry Relationships - To Help Accelerate Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina has hired former Epsilon executive Stacey Hawes as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Direct & Channel Sales, effective Oct. 4. She will report to Kevin Hunter, Catalina's Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Innovation,

In her new role at Catalina, Stacey Hawes will aply her deep knowledge of data and digital solutions as well as her deep industry relationships to help drive company growth.
In her new role at Catalina, Stacey Hawes will aply her deep knowledge of data and digital solutions as well as her deep industry relationships to help drive company growth.

"As we advance our Data & Digital solutions to reflect the needs of the marketplace, it's equally important that we continue to evolve our go-to-market structure to maximize Catalina's opportunities for growth," said Hunter. "In her new role, Stacey will lend her expertise and deep knowledge of data & digital solutions – and leverage her expansive industry relationships – to help accelerate our overall growth."

Over the past year, Catalina has continued to strengthen its open, flexible platform across in-store, TV, radio and digital channels; deepened and enriched its Buyer Intelligence Database; and forged several new strategic partnerships -- all to power new and enhanced audience, data, and measurement capabilities for its CPG, retail, media, promotional and advertising agency customers.

"By evolving and expanding our capabilities, we have opened ourselves up to new markets, customers and budgets that were previously impenetrable," added Hunter. "Stacey will be key in helping our teams build upon our base in-store business, while we expand into verticals with new customers and revenue streams."

During her past five years at Epsilon, Hawes served as President of the Data Practice, a period in which her team drove substantial revenue growth for existing and new digital product lines. She led the practice's digital transformation by developing new channels, launching new products focused on AI and machine learning algorithms, and created strong differentiation in the market for Epsilon's data solutions. In prior years, Hawes delivered similarly impressive results through a series of senior leadership roles at Epsilon, including Chief Revenue Officer & EVP, Data Solutions; SVP Sales, Data Solutions; and VP, B2B Division.

In the early 2000s, Hawes spent six years with DoubleClick in Product and Market Management before Google purchased the company in 2007.

"I have always been impressed by the depth and breadth of Catalina's data solutions and how the company delivers strong business outcomes for brands and agencies alike. Having watched Catalina's journey closely over the last couple of years, I am thrilled to partner with this amazing team to take the company's expanding data solutions portfolio to the next level," said Hawes. "As the market evolves, Catalina has an exciting opportunity to build market awareness of new offerings and grow the business in new ways, and I am excited to be part of it."

After graduating magna cum laude with a BS in Economics, Hawes was the top-ranking MBA recipient two years later from her alma mater, University of Louisville. She has been recognized by several noteworthy organizations for her leadership and industry contributions, most recently ranking among Business Insider's Top 20 Execs Shaping the Future of Martech (2020); HERoes Top 100 Role Model Women Executives (2019); and Stevie Awards' Outstanding Woman in Business (2019).

About Catalina
Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalina-hires-epsilon-vet-stacey-hawes-as-us-chief-revenue-officer-direct--channel-sales-301393246.html

SOURCE Catalina

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Leon “Lee” Cooperman is one of the few “self-made” billionaires on Wall Street. Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991 […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is going to top the list of stocks to avoid like the plague every single month until either its operating performance dramatically improves or its share price falls back to the mid-single digits. The ability to stream movies online, and substantially reduced theatrical exclusivity (30 or 45 days, instead of 75 to 90 days prior to the pandemic), virtually ensure that the movie theater industry will continue to shrink over time. AMC has no ability to sell common stock to raise capital, either.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.