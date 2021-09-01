U.S. markets closed

Catalog Management Software Market to Record Growth Worth $ 963.55 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the catalog management software market to grow by $ 963.55 mn at about 12.48% CAGR during 2021-2025. The catalog management software market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Catalog Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Catalog Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The market is driven by the growing affordability of catalog management software. In addition, surging need to streamline the business process and increasing demand for improved catalog management will further accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. However, growing concern for data privacy and security is one of the primary challenges anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.

The catalog management software market analysis includes end-user, deployment, and geographic landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The catalog management software market covers the following areas:

Catalog Management Software Market Sizing
Catalog Management Software Market Forecast
Catalog Management Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Claritum

  • Coupa Software Inc.

  • eCom Sol Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • New Oxatis

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Proactis Holdings Plc

  • Salsify Inc.

  • SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Marketing and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Claritum

  • Coupa Software Inc.

  • eCom Sol Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • New Oxatis

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Proactis Holdings Plc

  • Salsify Inc.

  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

