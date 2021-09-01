Catalog Management Software Market to Record Growth Worth $ 963.55 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the catalog management software market to grow by $ 963.55 mn at about 12.48% CAGR during 2021-2025. The catalog management software market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by the growing affordability of catalog management software. In addition, surging need to streamline the business process and increasing demand for improved catalog management will further accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. However, growing concern for data privacy and security is one of the primary challenges anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.
The catalog management software market analysis includes end-user, deployment, and geographic landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The catalog management software market covers the following areas:
Catalog Management Software Market Sizing
Catalog Management Software Market Forecast
Catalog Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Claritum
Coupa Software Inc.
eCom Sol Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
New Oxatis
Oracle Corp.
Proactis Holdings Plc
Salsify Inc.
SAP SE
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Marketing and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Claritum
Coupa Software Inc.
eCom Sol Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
New Oxatis
Oracle Corp.
Proactis Holdings Plc
Salsify Inc.
SAP SE
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
