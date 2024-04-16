Catalonia's Puigdemont says pro-independence party close to taking back control of region

Joan Faus
4 min read
0

*

Catalonia is holding an election on May 12

*

Puigdemont's return made possible by controversial amnesty

*

Junts acted as kingmaker for Spain's socialist government

*

Support for independence has ebbed in polls

By Joan Faus

PERPIGNAN, France, April 16 (Reuters) - Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont, who has been living in self-exile since a failed independence bid seven years ago, believes his party is "neck and neck" with Spain's ruling Socialists to win control of the region in an election in May.

Puigdemont said that if it failed to do so, he may reconsider his party's critical support for the national government.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in 2017 after his attempt to secure Catalonia's independence collapsed, with Spain's then conservative government sending police to quash a referendum that courts had annulled and prosecuting its leaders for sedition and misuse of public funds.

Now, with an amnesty bill due to exonerate him and hundreds of others, he is running for his hardline Junts party in the regional election from over the border in France. If he succeeds, he plans to return to take up his position.

He said that despite early April polls showing the Socialists leading in Catalonia ahead of the May 12 vote, his party's internal polls show the race narrowed after he threw his hat in the ring.

"A month ago, it was a pipe dream - the polls had us in distant third place," he told Reuters in an interview. "Now we are neck-and-neck with the Socialists. There is a serious chance for my party to win."

That would breathe new life into the dormant independence movement and strengthen his hand to push Madrid for more concessions including another referendum on independence, he said. "If we have more strength, our goals are closer."

A poll in March showed most Catalans still favour a referendum though not independence.

'DIRTY TRICKS'

Following inconclusive national elections last year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had to go cap in hand to regional parties including Junts to prop up his minority government.

In return, Puigdemont extracted the promise of an amnesty, which has enraged Spain's conservative opposition and a large part of its populace.

Saying that the continuity of Spain's national government "depends to a large part on our votes", Puigdemont warned Sanchez against risking Junts' support by playing "dirty tricks" to win control of the Catalan government such as teaming up with the main opposition centre-right People's Party when there might be a viable separatist alternative to govern.

"That would be an untenable contradiction that would make the relationship untenable," he said.

The Socialists have downplayed Puigdemont's candidacy, saying Catalans want to turn the page.

Polls in early April put the Socialists on 39 seats to Junts' 31, with the more moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana (ERC) that presently runs the region on 29, and the PP on 13.

Parties must secure 68 seats to win an absolute majority. Junts would likely need to team up with other pro-independence parties including the ERC, with whom it has a fractious relationship, to govern.

Puigdemont conceded it would take time to revive the independence movement, with the parties espousing it divided and diminished civic enthusiasm.

"Repression has done a lot of damage," he said. "We need to reconnect with all these people".

PAIN OF EXILE

Puigdemont met Reuters in a co-working office on the outskirts of the French city of Perpignan – less than an hour's drive from his home in Spain.

He will campaign from there while his arrest warrant remains in force but has vowed to return for the swearing-in of the new Catalan president regardless of the outcome.

The amnesty is expected to come into force in late May or June, but its application will depend on judges.

The 61-year-old former journalist said he accepted the risk of arrest if his amnesty has not been approved before the investiture.

He lamented the divisions the amnesty law has caused in Spain and the vitriol directed towards him which he said included death threats and "fabricated" accusations he sought Russia's support for the 2017 independence bid.

He appealed to Spaniards to open their minds to Catalonian independence, comparing its champions to those who fought for gay rights, colonial independence or religious freedoms.

"The unity of Spain is not a sacred thing, it is a creation of men," he said. "Despite losing colonies, Spain continues to exist today and will exist the day Catalonia becomes independent".

Returning to Spain would be the fulfilment of a personal and political yearning, he said.

"(In exile) I couldn't even put flowers on my father's grave," he said. "To enter my house, be able to be with my family under normal conditions, see Girona football club play, go shopping at the market."

"It was not easy to get the amnesty law in Spain but we have done it and it ends a stage of unnecessary pain in exile." (Reporting by Joan Faus, additional reporting by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion i

  • Fed's Powell, Jefferson to square 'restrictive' policy with strong data

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will make what are likely to be their last public comments before the U.S. central bank's next meeting, as they try to reconcile a gravity-defying economy with their assessment that monetary policy is "restrictive" and inflation likely on its way down. Both of those ideas have been called into question by job growth, retail spending, inflation and other data that continue to challenge the Fed's expectation as the year began that the economy was gliding towards lower demand, slower growth, and price increases nearing the central bank's 2% target. Powell just over five weeks ago told a U.S. Senate panel the Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence in falling inflation needed to cut interest rates, but policymakers, investors and outside analysts have lost a bit of faith in that outlook since.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Bidens Paid 23.7% Effective Federal Rate in Tax-Day Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $146,629 in federal income taxes on a combined $619,976 in adjusted gross income in 2023 — meaning the first family paid an effective federal income tax of 23.7% — according to tax filings released by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • What Trump is signaling with his possible Treasury and Fed picks

    Donald Trump is floating ideas for his economic team much earlier than in elections past. But he is once again embracing loyalists and well-known figures from the worlds of Wall Street and Washington.

  • UBS Is Said to Face $20 Billion Capital Hit Under Swiss Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach around $20 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaIran’s Attack on Israel

  • The Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast for 2025 Was Just Updated, and It May Surprise Retirees

    Retirees are in for unpleasant surprise: Despite hotter inflation in March, Social Security benefits might get a smaller cost-of-living adjustment next year.