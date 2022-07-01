U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Catalyst Environmental Solutions Acquires AWR Environmental to Expand Geographic Footprint and Suite of Services

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Environmental Solutions Corporation (Catalyst), a full-service environmental consulting firm specializing in the water resources, energy, infrastructure, and land development sectors, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AWR Environmental Corporation (AWR).  With offices in Oakland, California and Portland, Oregon, AWR will provide a platform for growth in the Bay Area and further strengthen the Catalyst presence in the Pacific Northwest. With Catalyst's strong presence in Southern California, the acquisition positions the firm for additional geographic growth within our core market sectors.

Dan Tormey of Catalyst and Steve Michelson of AWR.

AWR provides expert technical and strategic services to private and public clients that are seeking to identify, evaluate, manage, reduce, and remediate risks and liabilities associated with legacy contamination.  AWR is a leader in supporting the redevelopment of brownfield and distressed properties including the design and installation of complex vapor intrusion mitigation systems.  In addition, AWR has pioneered the beneficial reuse of dredged sediment from reservoirs and waterways for shoreline reinforcement for climate change resiliency, construction, agriculture, and habitat restoration.

"We are very happy to have AWR join the Catalyst Team. As their President, Steve built a solid foundation for site remediation, and brought a keen eye for new perspectives on challenging issues that helped his clients better navigate the dynamic conditions of today. AWR both strengthens our current service offerings and provides a new platform for growth in Northern California. Catalyst provides innovative solutions for a complex world, and the addition of AWR positions us well to expand this quest and to better serve our clients" said Dan Tormey, President of Catalyst.

Steve Michelson, President and owner of AWR, stated "Everyone at AWR is very excited to join the Catalyst Team.  Because Catalyst and AWR leadership previously worked well together for many years, a framework conducive to an easy merger of corporate cultures and seamless integration of technical and strategic services is already in hand.  Catalyst's unique skills and strong reputation significantly enhance the services we already provide to our existing clients and markets throughout California."

For more information on Catalyst please visit www.ce.solutions. Catalyst works equally for the private, public, tribal, and legal sectors. We seek innovative solutions for our clients and in the communities we serve. Our advisory and environmental services guide clients to better compete in today's economy by providing a unique combination of infrastructure expertise and management consulting leadership.

Contact:

Dan Tormey
dtormey@ce.solutions

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-environmental-solutions-acquires-awr-environmental-to-expand-geographic-footprint-and-suite-of-services-301579670.html

SOURCE Catalyst Environmental Solutions

