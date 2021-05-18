U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.00
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,356.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,348.75
    +45.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.10
    +7.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.48
    +0.21 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.60
    +0.34 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.72
    +0.91 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2050
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,319.25
    +1,759.20 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,259.54
    +61.63 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,423.18
    +598.35 (+2.15%)
     

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “CPARU” beginning May 18, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “CPAR” and “CPARW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on May 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company, formed by Dr. James I. Cash, Paul Sagan, Robin L. Washington, Evan Sotiriou, Kevin King, Kenneth I. Chenault, Ann Fudge, David J. Grain, Steven S. Reinemund, and Corey E. Thomas, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Although the Company will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to invest in an innovator or innovators focused on building an enduring company in the enterprise software sector.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units securities at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on May 17, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For all press inquiries, please email jzimmerman@generalcatalyst.com.


Recommended Stories

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • Coinbase Falls Below $250 Reference Price for First Time Amid Crypto Correction

    The drop seems to confirm what some equity analysts had pondered at the time of Coinbase’s listing – that COIN might act as a proxy bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

  • Bitcoin Tumbles After Musk Implies Tesla May Sell Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings.Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after the billionaire owner of the electric-car maker seemed to agree with a Twitter post that said Tesla should divest what at one point was a $1.5 billion stake in the largest cryptocurrency. It traded at $45,270 as of 5:51 p.m. in New York, down about $4,000 from where it ended Friday.The online commentary was the latest from the mercurial billionaire in a week of public statements that have roiled digital tokens. He lopped nearly $10,000 off the price of Bitcoin in hours last Wednesday after saying Tesla wouldn’t take it for cars. A few days earlier, he hosted “Saturday Night Live” and joked that Dogecoin, a token he had previously promoted, was a “hustle,” denting its price. Days later he tweeted he was working with Doge developers to improve its transaction efficiency.Musk’s disclosure in early February that Tesla used $1.5 billion of its nearly $20 billion in corporate cash to buy Bitcoin sent the token’s price to record and lent legitimacy to electronic currencies, which have become more of a mainstream asset in recent years despite some skepticism.His latest dustup with Bitcoin started with a tweet from a person using the handle @CryptoWhale, which said, “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him...”The Tesla chief executive officer responded, “Indeed.”The twitter account @CryptoWhale, which calls itself a “crypto analyst” in its bio, also publishes a Medium blog on market and crypto trends.Musk has spent hours Sunday hitting back at several different users on Twitter who criticized his change of stance on Bitcoin last week, a move he said was sparked by environmental concerns over the power demands to process Bitcoin transactions. He said at the time that the company wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin it holds.An outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies with cult-like following on social media, Musk holds immense sway with his market-moving tweets. He has been touting Dogecoin and significantly elevated the profile of the coin, which started as a joke and now ranks the 5th largest by market value.Dogecoin is down 9.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at 47 cents late Sunday afternoon, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Musk’s tweet on Sunday.Read More: Elon Musk Just Reopened an Old Wound in the Bitcoin WorldMusk’s Sunday social-media escapades were the latest chapter in one of the zaniest weeks in a crypto world famous for its wildness. For die hards, the renewed slumps in Bitcoin and other tokens have done nothing to deter crypto enthusiasts who say digital coins could many times their current value if they transform the financial system.“We’re looking at the long-term and so these blips, they don’t faze us,” Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said last week on Bloomberg TV about the wild swings prevalent in the market. “You’re looking for the long-term opportunity and you kind of buckle up and go for it.”Seat belts were needed by anyone watching the crypto world in the past eight days. Aside from Musk’s antics that sent Doge and Bitcoin on wild rides, a host of other developments pushed around prices.Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, disclosed a reserves breakdown that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management announced that it would begin trading cryptocurrencies. And a longstanding critique of the space reared its head again: illicit usage.It was reported that the owners of the Colonial Pipeline paid a $5 million ransom in untraceable digital currencies to hackers that attacked its infrastructure, while Bloomberg also reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.But, “for many crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, the long-term story has not changed,” said Simon Peters, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro. “This emerging asset class continues to revolutionize many aspects of financial services, and while nothing goes up in a straight line, the long-term fundamentals for crypto assets remain as solid as ever.”Bitcoin was already swinging wildly on the weekend before Musk tweeted. The two days tend to be particularly volatile for cryptocurrencies, which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays so far this year comes in at 4.95%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And, the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Elon Taketh Away – Bitcoin Continues Fall as Options Traders Pile Into Puts

    The crypto car drove to the dump Monday as most blockchain assets fell.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as tech shares steady

    Stock futures traded slightly higher Monday evening after falling during the regular session, with technology stocks underperforming and dragging the Nasdaq lower as inflation concerns persisted.

  • Gundlach: The Fed has been manipulating markets for a long time

    Gundlach sees a trend of non-U.S. equities outperforming U.S. stocks.

  • Wall St ends lower, pulled down by tech stocks

    Of the 11 major S&P sectors that declined, technology, utilities and communication services were the biggest losers, each down between 0.7% and 0.9%. "What is causing the decline, no surprise to anybody, is the worry about inflation and interest rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "As a result that's causing the growth group, in particular technology and consumer discretionary stocks, to experience weakness, while some of the more value-oriented groups are holding up a bit better."

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.” Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Banks Losing Share in China’s $186 Billion Loan Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.Their portion of such lending has steadily dropped over the past decade, hitting 37% so far this year to May 17, well below the 11-year average of 51%, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Last year the share fell to 29%, the lowest since at least 2010. Taking over the slack are local lenders led by Bank of China Ltd., which has made the most offshore loans in the country for at least the last three years.The increased prominence of Chinese banks in the offshore loan market reflects the growth in general of the lenders as the economy expands. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has seen its total assets more than double in the past decade to $5.1 trillion in 2020, making it the world’s largest bank by that measure, and the holdings of its big three state-owned rivals have also ballooned at a similar pace.For foreign banks, the increased competition from their Chinese rivals could lead to shrinking profit margins on deals, said Gary Ng, economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.Deals in China’s offshore loans, which are non-yuan debt clubbed or syndicated in Asia excluding China for the nation’s borrowers, have grown eightfold to $44.7 billion last year from $5.2 billion in 2010, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Bankers expect mergers and acquisitions to help drive such borrowings this year as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. The rebound in China is also likely to extend into the second quarter, according to Bloomberg economist Chang Shu.A look at the share of China offshore loans among the top global banks highlights their retreat. Standard Chartered Plc’s portion fell to 5% last year from 9% in 2010 while HSBC Holdings Plc dropped to 3% from 6% in the same period. Market leader Bank of China’s share climbed to about 8% from 2% in the period.Spokespeople at Standard Chartered and HSBC declined to comment. There was no immediate reply from Bank of China to an email seeking comment.Some international lenders are already reducing staff for the loans or exiting the market completely. Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp. said it aims to close its mainland China and Hong Kong branches next year, subject to local regulatory approval.“For a lot of international banks, the competitive pressure on margins and terms may not meet their returns hurdle, making it less appealing for them to participate,” according to Augusto King, co-head of Asia debt capital markets - loans and bonds at MUFG Securities Asia.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Under The Radar EV Stocks Set To Explode This Summer

    Tesla has dominated the EV sector in recent yeas, but this “second wave” of electric vehicles could benefit 2 stocks that are not EV manufacturers

  • Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks

    Delving deeper into the global oil and gas outlook suggests that it's peak oil supply, not peak oil demand, that's likely to start dominating headlines as the years roll on

  • Crypto Funds Hit by Redemptions as Investors Retreat From Bitcoin

    Investors have been diversifying out of bitcoin and into altcoin investment products, according to CoinShares.

  • Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

    Oxford analysts are now warning that OPEC+, largely responsible for the recovery in crude markets, could see its efforts thwarted once again by chief rival: U.S. shale

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, extending last week's declines as inflation jitters linger

    Stocks fell on Monday, resuming last week's declines as investors' concerns around rising inflation persisted.

  • Peru Leftist Copies Chile’s Proposal for Tax on Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposal to tax Chilean copper sales at rates of as high as 75% is reverberating all the way to Peru, where the leading presidential candidate wants to impose a similar measure.Pedro Castillo, who has vowed to nationalize a major gas field and capture more mineral profits to fund social spending, just added a tax on copper sales to his platform in a document he shared on Twitter late Sunday.The left-wing candidate, who retains a slim lead over his rival ahead of a runoff election, joins a list of politicians from copper-mining nations looking to gain a bigger share of record-high prices to fight poverty. In top producer Chile, the lower house of congress earlier this month passed a system of progressive taxes on copper sales in what could become one of the heaviest levies in global mining.“Let us note that the Chilean Chamber of Deputies has already approved a new royalty whose rate reaches 75% if it exceeds $4 a pound, as is the case today,” Castillo’s Free Peru party said in the document.Among proposed measures are a new tax on profits, royalties based on sales “as do neighboring countries such as Chile and Colombia” and the renegotiation of tax stability contracts with large companies, according to the document.Just like Chile did last year, Castillo is proposing a referendum to determine if Peruvians want a new constitution. He’s also proposing a national gas pipeline network, reducing food imports and setting aside land for small farms. On the Covid front, the candidate said his government would vaccinate all Peruvians older than 18 and ensure the country has access to 60 million shots.Investment RiskIn Chile, the mining industry and the government say the copper sales royalty -- which would come on top of corporate taxes and a separate tax on mining earnings -- would erode Chile’s competitiveness and stall investments.Peru, host to companies including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and BHP Group, is the largest producer of copper after Chile and a major zinc, silver and gold supplier.While mining companies in Peru won’t be cheering additional taxes, that prospect would be preferable to the government expropriating assets, which was the initial fear when Castillo defied polls to win the first round vote. In addition, he’s likely to face stiff opposition from a divided legislature.The tax proposals are “rather less radical than his first-round rhetoric,” said Eileen Gavin, global markets and Americas principal analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. “Our view is that the local private sector in Peru, including the mining industry, should not panic. But should he be elected, big mining should be prepared to come to the table.”(Adds other elements of Castillo’s proposal)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Fall as Inflation Unease Lingers; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in three sessions and the dollar weakened as investors mulled risks to the economic outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.Technology and communication services led the benchmark S&P 500 into the red, while energy shares rose. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Semiconductor stocks continued to be under pressure, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping as low as 10% from a peak in early April.“Investors should brace for further bouts of volatility, driven by inflation data along with other risks, such as setbacks in curbing the pandemic,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. “But we don’t see inflation concerns ending the rally in stocks, which we expect to be led by cyclical parts of the market as the global economic reopening broadens.”Oil edged up as rising optimism around a demand recovery in regions such as the U.S. offset Covid-19 flare-ups in parts of Asia.Bitcoin tumbled to as low as $42,133 before stabilizing after a volatile weekend that saw Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk whipsaw prices with a series of tweets that touched on the energy usage of the cryptocurrency and whether he was selling. Coinbase Global Inc. fell to a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. Gold climbed to the highest in more than three months.Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower and stocks in Asia were mixed.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2158The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4142The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 1.6%, the most since May 7More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire sheds nearly all of Wells Fargo, a holding since 1989

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold nearly all of its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co, as Warren Buffett abandoned a more than 31-year-old investment that had been among his most successful before the bank was felled by scandals for mistreating customers. In a regulatory filing on Monday, Berkshire said it owned just $26.4 million of shares in the fourth-largest U.S. bank as of March 31, down from around $32 billion in January 2018.Berkshire began investing in San Francisco-based Wells Fargo in 1989, and spent at least $12.7 billion on its shares, building a 10% stake.The bank's reputation was shattered by revelations that employees facing aggressive sales goals opened millions of unwanted accounts, charged unnecessary mortgage fees and forced drivers to buy car insurance they did not need.

  • Some big U.S. hedge funds loaded up on SPACS, value stocks during first quarter

    A number of well-known U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks and blank-check acquisition companies, selling some winners from the technology-led stock rally as bond yields rose during the first quarter, filings released on Monday showed. Special-purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs, proved popular among hedge fund managers, with funds such as Third Point and Saschem Head adding shares of SPACs, including FinTech Acquisition Corp V and healthcare company Orion Acquisition Corp to their portfolios. Tiger Global added shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp and Soaring Eagle Acquistion Corp and trimmed its position in Facebook Inc.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.