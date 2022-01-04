U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,798.50
    +12.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,559.00
    +104.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,509.00
    +23.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.10
    +8.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    -0.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3040
    +0.9680 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,550.40
    -711.88 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.96
    -3.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.04
    +104.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Virtual Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Catalyst's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Miller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer/COO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Conference:

Solebury Trout 1x1 Management Access Event 2022

Format:

One-on-one virtual meetings

Dates:

January 10-20, 2022

Register:

Solebury Trout 1x1 Management Access Event 2022 « Solebury Trout Access

Conference:

H.C. Wainwright Global BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

Format:

On-demand recorded corporate presentation

Dates:

January 10-13, 2022

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/2cf56b15-2bbe-4efc-bca5-5215071116a8

Catalyst's pre-recorded presentation will be available on the H.C. Wainwright conference website for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM EST and will also be available on the Investor section of the company's website promptly following the scheduled presentation time.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Contact Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for January 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Cullinan Oncology stock shoots higher after lung cancer treatment granted BTD by FDA

    Shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc. shot up 15.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said its CLN-081 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of non-small cell lunch cancer. A BTD expedites the development and review of drugs for the treatment of serious conditions, in which preliminary clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over currently available therapies. "

  • Why Shares of ImmunoGen Jumped 20.3% in December

    The biotech company that focuses on oncology drugs released news from a positive clinical trial regarding its lead drug.

  • What Does This Regulatory News Mean for Bristol Myers Squibb's Shareholders?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently acknowledged Bristol Myers Squibb's application for deucravacitinib to treat moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

  • FDA Approves Pfizer Booster For Kids 12 And Up

    The booster now heads to the CDC for final approval.

  • Never Let Your Doctor Write You This Prescription, Experts Say

    The doctor-patient relationship is all about trust, and for good reason: your life, health, and wellbeing are literally in their hands. Experts say that a key part of building that trust lies in open communication, yet there's one conversation doctors and patients are evidently failing to have. A 2013 Harvard study has found that many doctors may be misinterpreting your wishes and acting against your best interest when it comes to prescriptions. A quick conversation to set the record straight co

  • COVID pills are now available in Kansas. Here’s what to know

    Two new pills to treat COVID were authorized by the FDA and are available through some Walmart pharmacies in Kansas.

  • FDA approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine boosters for children as young as 12

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that children as young as 12 can now get booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for kids 12-15

    12 to 15-year old adolescents are now eligible to get Pfizer’s booster shot. The FDA not only expanded the drug company’s Emergency Use Authorization to include this age group but also approved a shortened interval time between the second and third dose.

  • Ascletis Expands Ritonavir Oral Tablet Production and Announces Oral Direct-Acting Antiviral Pipeline Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

    Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) today announces the expansion of the production of ritonavir oral tablets and oral direct-acting antiviral R&D pipeline for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Company's COVID-19 pipeline currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet (100mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech booster shot EUA expanded to include children 12 years old

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine into people ages 12 years and older. Previously, the FDA had only authorized a booster for people aged 16 years and older. "The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and improves protection against COVID-19 across all age groups that have been authorized to receive one," said BioNTech Chief Executive Ugu

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference being held on January 10-13, 2022.

  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Takes Multiple Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Takes Multiple Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 VaccinePR NewswireSILVER SPRING, Md. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.

  • FDA Approves Pfizer Booster For Kids 12 To 15

    US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention must approve booster for that age set before parents can give their children an extra shot in the arm.

  • U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for 12- to 15-year-olds

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, and narrowed the interval for booster shot eligibility to five months from six. "Based on the FDA's assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection against both the Delta and Omicron variants," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

  • The FDA Authorizes COVID Booster Shots For Kids 12 and Up

    The Food and Drug Administration has made a series of authorizations for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and booster that affect a wide range of children. The timing of this news - namely that boosters for kids ages 12 to 15 are now available – is particularly noteworthy considering the highly infectious Omicron variant has caused a surge in infections across the nation.

  • BREAKING: 12 To 15 Year Old Children Now Eligible To Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots From Pfizer

    This shift was made after the FDA studied real-world data

  • A new COVID pill could save lives. But who gets it first?

    Will those unvaccinated by choice compete for Paxlovid with people who could not take the vaccine due to medical issues?