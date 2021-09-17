U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Catalyst’s Chief Executive Officer and Steven Miller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer /COO, will participate at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Catalyst’s management will present on September 21st at 9:05 AM EDT and will host virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website and a replay will be accessible for at least 14 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") and is commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, approved the use of Firdapse® for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Firdapse® is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of MuSK-MG and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for myasthenia gravis.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (305) 420-3200 Mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact: David Schull Russo Partners (212) 845-4271 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com


