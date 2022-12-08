U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

CATALYST POWER LAUNCHES CLEANER ENERGY SERVICES FOR SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES

·3 min read

PHILADELPHIA-AREA COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES CAN REALIZE SIGNIFICANT ENERGY SAVINGS: CATALYST POWER BRINGS MILLIONS IN CAPITAL FOR C&I BUSINESSES TO DEVELOP SOLAR AND MICROGRIDS

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching service in Pennsylvania. Catalyst Power provides a range of cleaner energy solutions to Pennsylvania businesses, including custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, Free Onsite Solar Viability Assessment and other onsite clean energy solutions that allow companies to reduce energy costs, monetize their roof, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience. Catalyst Power's cleaner energy services will be available first to Commercial and Industrial customers of PECO Electric Service.

"Pennsylvania businesses have a fantastic opportunity to make the switch to cleaner energy –and reduce their dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices. We're thrilled to be entering the Southeast Pennsylvania market to help businesses–which pay among the highest energy prices in the country– save while building their long-term sustainability," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "Pennsylvania's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of Pennsylvania's economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, including a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:
Web: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/
Phone: 1-888-789-7250
Email: contact@catalystpower.com

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-power-launches-cleaner-energy-services-for-southeastern-pennsylvania-commercial--industrial-businesses-301698637.html

SOURCE Catalyst Power

