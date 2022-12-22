U.S. markets closed

Catalyst Solutions Announces Third-Party Administration White Paper Publication

·2 min read

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions announces the publication of the white paper, Third Party Administration for Healthcare Payers. This white paper reviews the unique needs that self-funded and fully-insured plans might have for Third Party Administration (TPA), as well as, the services and benefits TPAs provide.

Download Third Party Administration White Paper by Catalyst Solutions Today!

Catalyst Solutions announces the publication of the white paper, Third Party Administration for Healthcare Payers.

As an industry, healthcare continues to experience constant change. The landscape is dynamic, and new challenges are on the horizon. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are occurring at an unprecedented rate - and the government continues to introduce mandates to which the healthcare plan must adhere. These factors continue to add demands on plans that are already facing budgetary and resource constraints.

"To manage these challenges healthcare payers are increasingly outsourcing business processes to Third Party Administrators," said Scott Martin, President of Catalyst Solutions. "Just like in organizations, outsourcing allows them to focus on what they do best, which is: improving the healthcare outcomes of their membership."

TPAs deliver administrative support to self-funded businesses and fully-insured healthcare plans. Both are increasingly outsourcing day-to-day operational services to a TPA, which is driving significant cost savings and reducing the administrative burden.

Catalyst Solutions provides a full suite of TPA services. Its team of fully-trained, US-based employees can deliver the operational and technology functions required by a healthcare plan or self-funded business. Catalyst seeks to maximize the performance of healthcare plans by taking a holistic view of people, process, and technology. "Catalyst engages plans at a strategic level," Scott Martin said, "aligning our outsourcing services to our customer's business goals. We use our industry expertise to anticipate our customers' long-term needs. Our services don't end with outsourcing – we become trusted advisors in helping our customers achieve a better future."

About Catalyst Solutions

Catalyst Solutions has an extensive history of exclusively serving the payer industry. With 20+ years of deep industry expertise, Catalyst provides outsourced BPO, IT, and consulting services. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the U.S., our mission is to help insurance payers drive down costs, optimize revenue, and most importantly, improve member healthcare outcomes. We deliver comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are committed to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched, white-glove service. We are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live.

For more information, visit us at: www.CatalystSolutions.com

