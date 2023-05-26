Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The investors in Catapult Group International Limited's (ASX:CAT) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 32% to AU$0.97 in the week following its yearly results. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$86m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 15% smaller than expected, with Catapult Group International losing US$0.13 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Catapult Group International's five analysts is for revenues of US$95.6m in 2024, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 49% to US$0.067. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$98.3m and US$0.071 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at AU$1.66, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Catapult Group International at AU$3.16 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$1.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Catapult Group International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Catapult Group International is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at AU$1.66, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

