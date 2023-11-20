Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable tracking and analytics solutions in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. With the latest financial year loss of US$31m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, the AU$264m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Catapult Group International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Catapult Group International, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$1.8m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Catapult Group International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

