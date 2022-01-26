U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

CATCH CO. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND FIRST-EVER CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Company diversifies its executive team to enhance workplace culture and performance amidst growth and expansion</span>

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch Co., a leading digitally native vertical fishing brand, content, and commerce platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives to the C-Suite, including Lisa Kempa to Chief Financial Officer and Elles Skony to Chief People Officer. This announcement comes on the heels of exciting momentum and growth for the company, including its $38 million series B funding round and its recent acquisition of Recur Outdoors, a fly fishing product subscription box company.

Elles Skony, Chief People Officer (left) and Lisa Kempa Chief Financial Officer (right), join Catch Co.&#39;s C-suite.
Elles Skony, Chief People Officer (left) and Lisa Kempa Chief Financial Officer (right), join Catch Co.'s C-suite.

Lisa Kempa joins Catch Co. as Chief Financial Officer and will be focused on enhancing cross-functional operations and workflow, creating cost-effective results and driving profitability. Kempa's 29-year career of financial and operational management experience has been mainly focused in the premium wholesale and retail consumer brands segments with large, mid-sized multi-nationals and startup organizations. She is keenly familiar with outdoor and sporting goods, having served in roles at The North Face, VF Corporation, Converse, Nike and Cole Haan, taking many of these organizations through tremendous growth and successful mergers and acquisitions. Kempa also has deep experience in developing finance functions from the ground up and establishing debt and equity structures for companies to successfully pursue their goals.

Elles Skony joins Catch Co. as its first ever Chief People Officer. Skony has grown her career building and scaling human resources and people teams at start-up and mid-sized companies with a focus on a creating a best-in-class employee experience. Prior to Catch Co., Skony led the People function at XSELL Technologies and spent almost a decade at Basis Technologies, a company known for its highly reputable culture. Skony is passionate about driving business and growth forward through innovative people strategies and award-winning cultures.

"As we continue to grow our company and our ambitions, it's essential that we add talent to all levels of the organization," said Ross Gordon, CEO and founder of Catch Co. "It's especially important for us to continue to find ways to add diversity to the fishing industry and having two very talented female leaders join our team is a huge win for our entire industry."

Kempa is based on the East Coast in the New York area, and Skony is based in the Chicagoland area. Both will report directly to Gordon.

For more information on Catch Co., please visit www.catchco.com.

About Catch Co.
With the mission of helping anglers "Explore Your Passion," Catch Co. feeds endless appetites for product innovation, experimentation, discovery, learning and nature through fishing. Founded in 2012 by CEO and fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is the creator of the Mystery Tackle Box – a monthly subscription box of lures and tackle for beginner and expert anglers alike, as well as original brands 10,000 Fish, BioSpawn, Hard Hat Jigs, Heavy Metal Tungsten, GameChanger Lures and Stickies Hooks. Catch Co. collaborations include Googan Squad, Mike Bucca's Baby Bull Shad, and Bubonic. For more information about Catch Co. visit catchco.com; to shop with us through Karl's Bait & Tackle visit shopkarls.com; and to subscribe to Mystery Tackle Box, visit mysterytacklebox.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catch-co-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-and-first-ever-chief-people-officer-301468807.html

SOURCE Catch Co.

