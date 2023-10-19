Catch a glimpse of the new apartments, retail space about to open near Lake Pflugerville

Tacara at Weiss Ranch in Pflugerville will have 300 apartment units and resort-style amenities, plus 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The five-county Austin region continues to boom, and the Pflugerville suburb north of Austin is no exception.

Tacara at Weiss Ranch is one of the latest new developments in Pflugerville. It will have 300 apartment units and resort-style amenities, plus 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The company behind the project, Casey Development LTD, is targeting a December opening. The first residents are expected to move into their new apartments in January.

Tacara at Weiss Ranch is at East Pflugerville Parkway and Weiss Lane, overlooking Lake Pflugerville. The tract is part of the original Weiss Family homestead, which has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years.

"Poised to serve as the main focal point of the city’s future growth east of (the Texas 130 toll road), this will be the first development of its kind in Pflugerville pioneering growth along this corridor," Casey Development officials said.

Casey Development is one of San Antonio’s leading commercial real estate development companies, with more than 3 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multifamily and self-storage real estate developed and acquired over the past 25 years.

Tacara at Weiss Ranch should have its first residents move into their new apartments in January.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tacara at Weiss Ranch brings apartments, retail space to Pflugerville