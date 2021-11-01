U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.01
    -0.37 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,862.00
    +42.44 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,546.59
    +48.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.41
    +58.22 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +0.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1030
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,895.26
    -53.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.11
    +26.60 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Catch Offers Marketplace Coverage in California, Extends Health Insurance Offering to Two Million Independent Workers

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch, the first and only portable benefits platform, announced today that it has expanded its health insurance offering to include marketplace plans from California, now providing end-to-end health insurance enrollment to the state's two million independent workers.¹ Catch will also continue to serve the federal marketplace across 34 additional states. People can enroll in a 2022 health plan through Catch's platform during Open Enrollment, which starts today.

Catch offers marketplace coverage in California
Catch offers marketplace coverage in California

When enrolling in Catch, users can get free access to Catch's platform, where they will receive personalized recommendations on the best plan for their specific needs. Catch also finds and automatically applies the tax subsidies and extra savings that users might qualify for, reducing monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, users can get live help with Catch's customer support team, all licensed agents, who can help them navigate the process. All of Catch's plans are ACA-compliant and cover essential health benefits, ensuring that users will not sacrifice good coverage when finding an affordable plan.

"Everyone should be able to work on their own without worrying about access to health insurance," said Kristen Anderson, Catch's CEO and Co-Founder. "Knowing they're covered goes a long way in giving independent workers the kind of security they need to go solo."

Catch partners with the leading marketplaces for independent and gig work, including Upwork, DoorDash, Sittercity, Patreon, Turo, Propel, Pangea, SimplrFlex, Allobee, and Right Side Up. Catch also partners with software platforms that facilitate independent work, like Square, Lili Banking, Aisle Planner, theCut, Mercury, Paro, and Wethos. During this Open Enrollment, these partnerships will enable millions of independent workers access to healthcare through Catch.

Studies show that one in four independent contractors remain uninsured. This lack of coverage has become particularly acute in the wake of a public health crisis, preventing many independent workers that fall ill from getting the necessary treatment they need. Catch believes this Open Enrollment is a significant opportunity to get more independent workers covered, as tax subsidies enacted under the American Rescue Plan will make coverage even more affordable.

About Catch

For those without access to employer-sponsored benefits, Catch provides an all-in-one platform to automatically take care of benefits like health insurance, retirement, and more. In an easy to use app, freelancers and contractors can track and trace thousands of income sources to create a personalized payroll system and truly portable benefits. Catch is backed by Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Find out more here.

¹Source: www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/california-governor-expresses-support-amended-misclassification-bill

CONTACT:
press@catch.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catch-offers-marketplace-coverage-in-california-extends-health-insurance-offering-to-two-million-independent-workers-301413055.html

SOURCE Catch

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Xpeng delivers over 10K electric cars in October

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss the latest electric vehicle deliveries from Xpeng and the current state of the EV market.&nbsp;

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Twilio Inc. (TWLO)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]