CATEGORY FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR AJAC 2022 CANADIAN CAR AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Winners to be revealed on social media starting the week of February 7th
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today three finalists in each of thirteen vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to evolve what normal looks like in 2021, we carried on with our mandate to provide Canadian car buyers with top quality advice, made possible thanks to over 250 available vehicles and thousands of test drives across the country. Like in 2021, our 2022 program considered vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists, who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.
The next step in the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these thirteen categories announced one per day during the month of February.
The overall winners will be revealed on February 28, 2022, in partnership with the Canadian International AutoShow. Details of the overall announcement format will follow in the coming weeks.
2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:
Best Small Car in Canada for 2022
Honda Civic
Mazda3
Nissan Sentra
Best Large Car in Canada for 2022
Honda Accord
Kia K5
Toyota Camry
Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2022
BMW 3 Series/4 Series
Genesis G70
Lexus IS
Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022
Mazda MX-5
Toyota 86
Toyota Supra
Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Hyundai Kona
Mazda CX-30
Toyota Corolla Cross
Best Mid-size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Tucson
Mitsubishi Outlander
Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Kia Sorento
Nissan Pathfinder
Toyota Highlander
Best Mid-size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Genesis GV70
Jaguar F-PACE
Lexus NX
Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Cadillac Escalade
Genesis GV80
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Best Off-Road Vehicle in Canada for 2022
Ford Bronco
Jeep Wrangler
Best Minivan in Canada for 2022
Chrysler Pacifica
Kia Carnival
Toyota Sienna
Best Small Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2022
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Nissan Frontier
Toyota Tacoma
Best EV in Canada for 2022
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Hyundai Kona Electric
Kia Niro EV
About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.
