Catenae Innovation Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£122.0k (up 272% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: UK£411.8k (loss narrowed by 63% from FY 2021).

  • UK£0.001 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Catenae Innovation shares are down 6.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Catenae Innovation that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

