Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Research Report by Ownership, by Type, by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Research Report by Ownership (Chained and Standalone), by Type (Off-Premises and On-Premises), by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from USD 23,991.10 Million in 2020 to USD 33,146.47 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from EUR 21,035.85 Million in 2020 to EUR 29,063.45 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from GBP 18,700.92 Million in 2020 to GBP 25,837.47 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,560,458.78 Million in 2020 to JPY 3,537,568.91 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from AUD 34,838.27 Million in 2020 to AUD 48,133.09 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Catering Services & Food Contractors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Standalone is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Ownership, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Chained and Standalone. The Standalone commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The On-Premises is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Off-Premises and On-Premises. The Off-Premises commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the On-Premises is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Medical Institutions is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End Use, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Commercial Organization, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Sector, Hospitality, and Medical Institutions. The Hospitality commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Medical Institutions is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market including Air Culinaire, Aramark Corporation, Arpal Gulf LLC, Best Impressions Caterers, Compass Group PLC, Delaware North, dnata, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Food 4 Life, Fusion Foods, Gategroup, Goddard Catering Group, ISS A/S, National Catering Services & Foodstuff, OCS Group limited, Olive Catering Services Ltd., On Safari Foods, Sodexo Group, Spectra, Thompson Hospitality Corporation, and Westbury Street Holdings.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



