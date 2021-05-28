U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.82
    +11.94 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.99
    +119.35 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,795.89
    +59.61 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,276.05
    +2.98 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.04
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5990
    -0.0110 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4159
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9610
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,980.63
    -3,051.13 (-7.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.04
    -39.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.69
    +30.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Research Report by Ownership, by Type, by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Research Report by Ownership (Chained and Standalone), by Type (Off-Premises and On-Premises), by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Research Report by Ownership, by Type, by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072095/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from USD 23,991.10 Million in 2020 to USD 33,146.47 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from EUR 21,035.85 Million in 2020 to EUR 29,063.45 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from GBP 18,700.92 Million in 2020 to GBP 25,837.47 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,560,458.78 Million in 2020 to JPY 3,537,568.91 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is expected to grow from AUD 34,838.27 Million in 2020 to AUD 48,133.09 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Catering Services & Food Contractors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Standalone is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Ownership, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Chained and Standalone. The Standalone commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The On-Premises is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Type, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Off-Premises and On-Premises. The Off-Premises commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the On-Premises is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Medical Institutions is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on End Use, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Commercial Organization, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Sector, Hospitality, and Medical Institutions. The Hospitality commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Medical Institutions is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on Geography, the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market including Air Culinaire, Aramark Corporation, Arpal Gulf LLC, Best Impressions Caterers, Compass Group PLC, Delaware North, dnata, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Food 4 Life, Fusion Foods, Gategroup, Goddard Catering Group, ISS A/S, National Catering Services & Foodstuff, OCS Group limited, Olive Catering Services Ltd., On Safari Foods, Sodexo Group, Spectra, Thompson Hospitality Corporation, and Westbury Street Holdings.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Catering Services & Food Contractors Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072095/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now After Surging On Key Analyst Buy Rating?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Strong Amid Climate Uproar

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-stock investors are clinging to their holdings, buoyed by rising commodity prices and profits, as the companies face historic pressure to confront climate change.The world’s still ravenous for oil and gas, according to Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canadian investment mnagement firm Canoe Financial, making the oil and gas group a “hidden gem.” Energy is the best performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, up about 36% compared with a 12% rise in the broader index. The S&P 500 Energy index rose 0.9% Wednesday, outperforming broad markets.“You have to reduce the demand and you will kill the oil supply. Until that happens, we do not see any threat to the sector. In fact attacking the oil production just extends the upside for the sector,” Tahmazian said.Stockholders are seeing their loyalty tested like never before. A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Wednesday to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned. And enough Exxon Mobil Corp. holders broke ranks Wednesday to help activist Engine No. 1 win two board seats in a bid to push for climate-change strategies at the oil giant.Read more: Tiny Exxon Investor Notches Climate Win With Two Board SeatsLast year when oil and gas stocks were among the market’s worst performers, it was low crude prices and demand destruction from Covid-19 doing the damage, not the threat of addressing climate change, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. “The climate headlines are just headlines for now,” BI analyst Fernando Valle said. “Until there is an actual cost associated with these changes, there shouldn’t be major impacts.”Indeed, Exxon shares have risen over 43% this year as the company has covered its dividends and reduced spending, according to Barclays. “While Engine No. 1’s nominees appear to have merits, we don’t think a major change in XOM’s current direction or strategy would benefit current shareholders,” the bank told clients in a note Tuesday.While Exxon and its rivals are jumping into clean energy segments, returns still matter to investors, according to Cornerstone Macro LLC. “Public opinion and advocacy are pushing all companies toward more responsible climate initiatives,” global energy strategist Thomas Marchetti said. “However, we expect that U.S. majors will look to invest into those climate strategies that compete with other projects to earn returns over the long run.”Meanwhile, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. laid out its goal Wednesday morning to to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 megatons annually by 2030. Suncor said its emissions were about 29 megatons per year in 2019. The stock advanced 0.3% in Toronto.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Debt-Fueled Property Boom Drives Record Nordic Euro-Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Never before have Nordic companies flooded the euro bond market with so much debt.As issuance across the rest of Europe slows or dips, non-financial and real-estate firms in the Nordic region are barreling ahead, with an increasingly leveraged property market and a rash of deals driving the trend.“It seems that we are on track for a new record supply from the Nordics,” said Antti Saha, head of debt capital markets at Nordea Markets in Helsinki.Saha, who estimates Nordic companies will sell as much as 40 billion euros ($50 billion) of bonds this year, says a “key driver” is real-estate debt. Issuers that are far from household names outside Scandinavia, like Fastighets AB Balder and Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, have been among the sector’s most active borrowers this year.But it’s not just the region’s hot property market that’s feeding issuance. According to Martin Edemalm, a portfolio manager at SEB Investment Management., there’s also “high M&A activity,” much of which has been debt financed. And he points to tougher bank capital requirements as a trend that’s pushed more borrowers to capital markets.Deals like Danfoss A/S, which last month issued 1.9 billion euros worth of bonds to finance a takeover of Eaton Corp.’s hydraulics unit, mean Nordic corporates have now raised more debt in euros in the first five months of the year than ever before, over a similar period. Corporate borrowers in the region have sold about 19 billion euros of debt, a 33% jump on the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Green PushMuch of the debt being sold carries some form of environmental, social or governance label. “ESG is a clear driver among corporate issuers overall at the moment,” Nordea’s Saha said.First-time issuers EQT AB and Hennes & Mauritz AB each sold debut bonds this year, and chose to do so in euros and with sustainability-linked features attached.Nordic issuance has created extra business for an investment banking community that’s faced a decline elsewhere in the euro-bond market. Bond sales in the single currency from European corporates (including property firms) outside the Nordic region have dropped by about 27% when compared to last year, the data show.Meanwhile, some investors are starting to question whether bond prices in the euro market might have peaked.Deals are now “priced to perfection,” according to Ville Talasmaki, chief investment officer of the newly created $29 billion asset management arm of Mandatum.Talasmaki says the market “leaves no room for error,” as even a small increase in yields will hand losses to investors. He also notes that most investment-grade funds are already in the red so far this year.SEB’s Edemalm agrees. “Risks are clearly tilted to the downside as spreads are low and we have got the potential for tapering and rising rates,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South African Stocks Set for Longest Winning Streak Since 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock gauge climbed for a fourth day, rising 0.5% by 9:46 a.m. in Johannesburg, as gains by iron ore producers, Richemont and banks countered weakness in gold and platinum producers and local market giant Naspers Ltd. The key index is poised for its longest streak of monthly advances for eight years.The Johannesburg benchmark tracked peers in Asia, which climbed after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. U.S. data included a drop in jobless claims to a fresh pandemic low. Friday’s move took the weekly rise in the South African gauge to 1.5%, set to climb for the first week in three. With one trading session left after today for May, the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index is poised to rise for a seventh consecutive month, the longest such winning streak since the start of 2013.Index heavyweight Richemont advanced for a seventh consecutive day, climbing 1.8% to a fresh record.Industrial miners gained 1.1% to the highest level in a week amid renewed optimism around prospects for economic growth.Anglo American Plc +1.2%, BHP Group Plc +0.7%, Glencore Plc +1.7%An index of bank stocks advance for a fourth day, up 1.5% to the highest since March 5.FirstRand Ltd. +1.1%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +5.6%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. +1.7%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +1/1%, Absa Group Ltd. +1.4%,Naspers dropped for a second day, down 0.3% to cause the biggest drag to the index, as partly owned Tencent Holdings Ltd. retreated in Hong Kong. Naspers subsidiary, Prosus NV, which holds the company’s 29% stake in Tencent, fell 0.4%An index of precious metals producers dropped 0.5% as gold and platinum prices slipped.Gold Fields Ltd. -1.9%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. -1.2%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -1.3%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. -0.1%The latest gains for the South African benchmark came despite foreigners remaining net sellers of local equities for a fourth day Thursday, disposing of 2.75 billion rand ($200 million) worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd. Those are the second-highest outflows since the year began. Foreigners have dumped 6.6 billion rand of Johannesburg stocks since Monday.For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

    When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs. Industry executives and analysts do not contest that claim, but they make a clarification: For the first several years at least, most of the manufacturing jobs stemming from the U.S. offshore wind industry will be in Europe. Offshore wind project developers plan to ship massive blades, towers and other components for at least the initial wave of U.S. projects from factories in France, Spain and elsewhere before potentially opening up manufacturing plants on U.S. shores, according to Reuters interviews with executives from three of the world’s leading wind turbine makers.

  • Kuroda Says BOJ Will Mull Climate in Monetary Policy Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Why Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoin's price?

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

  • AMC's premarket surge of 20% leaves short sellers with new losses of $500 million, says Ortex

    Shares of movie-chain operator AMC Entertainment climbed 20% in premarket trading, after jumping 36% on Thursday, and more than doubled over the last four days. On Twitter, financial analytics group Ortex said new losses generated for short sellers of the meme stock were "up to $500 million in the pre-market alone. Total losses in $AMC this week are $1.75 bilion so far. Retail investors on social media fueled the rise of AMC earlier in the year. Videogames retailer GameStop , also a popular meme stock this year, was up 2.7% in premarket.