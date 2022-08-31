U.S. markets closed

Catering Services Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Contract Catering Services Market Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The catering services market is set to grow by USD 187.56 billion from 2019 to 2024 as per the latest forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of  6.1%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, COVID-19 impact, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the catering services market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of catering services by enterprises across industries in countries will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period - For more highlights on the regional segment: Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Catering Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Catering Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Catering Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the catering services market by Service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The catering services market share growth in the contract catering services market segment will be significant for revenue generation. Contract caterers are hired by educational institutions, industries and businesses, hospitals, organizers of events, such as marriages, luncheons, parties, and other large-scale organizations to provide food services to workers, employees, attendees, and customers. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a Free sample report

Catering Services Market: Major Driver

  • The growing urban population is instilling new habits and increasing the desire for international cuisine.

  • The worldwide fast-food sector is being fueled by changing lifestyles, changing dietary choices, rising urbanization, and an increase in the number of nuclear families. Consumers all around the world are experimenting with new cuisines as a result of their exposure to international cultures and lifestyles, which is creating growth potential for the global fast-food business. Many developed and emerging countries are seeing an increase in the popularity of mobile food service providers since on-the-go foods are becoming popular among their working populations.

  • The popularity of mobile food service providers is growing in many developed and emerging countries, as on-the-go foods are commonly preferred by these countries' working populations. The rise in consumer spending power in APAC and South America is also propelling the mobile food services market, which has a favorable impact on the global catering services market. As a result of the increased demand for convenience foods, vendors are expanding their mobile foodservice offerings in the QSR segment, which is propelling the worldwide catering services market forward.

Catering Services Market: Major Trend

  • The marketing initiatives will fuel the global catering services market growth.

  • Consumer demand for increasingly diverse cuisines is on the rise around the world. This is due to changing customer tastes as they seek fresh and robust flavors as well as premium alternatives. The expanding millennial demographic is demonstrating a preference for novel and exotic-flavored cuisine.

  • Consumers now have a variety of options for customized food based on their preferences and daily calorie intake. This is due to the fact that customization helps customers feel both special and cared for. As a result, catering service providers throughout the world are coming up with new recipes and goods to offer on their menus. The above factors will increase the demand for the global catering services market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Request a Free Sample

The competitive scenario provided in the Catering Services Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Catering Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The cloud kitchen market share is expected to increase by USD 24.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%.

  • The predicted growth of the mobile food services market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%.

Catering Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 187.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.03

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aramark Corp.

  • 10.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.

  • 10.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.

  • 10.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

  • 10.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

  • 10.9 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.10 DoorDash Inc.

  • 10.11 Elior Group SA

  • 10.12 The Emirates Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catering-services-market-46-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-contract-catering-services-market-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301613178.html

SOURCE Technavio

